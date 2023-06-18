Philippines: Ferry with 120 people on board catches fire at sea

A Philippine ferry carrying 120 passengers and crew members has caught fire at sea, news agency AP reported on Sunday citing coast guard officials.

A coast guard vessel has been deployed to rescue the people on board and extinguish the blaze.

The M/V Esperanza Star caught fire early in the morning as it was traveling from Siquijor province to Bohol province in the central Philippines, the coast guard said.

The coast guard released photographs and a video of the burning ferry that shows flames and black smoke billowing from two decks at one end of the ferry.

None of the 65 passengers and 55 crew members could be seen aboard.

dvv/kb (AP, Reuters)