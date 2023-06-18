Alexa
Gravel truck strikes residential building in Taipei City

No causalities, 16 people evacuated, building reinforced with steel beam

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/18 12:45
Gravel truck crashes into building. (Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/1499888596893392/" role="link" tabindex="0">信義區三兩事</a>, Willy Wang photo)

Gravel truck crashes into building. (Facebook, 信義區三兩事, Willy Wang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A gravel truck crashed into a residential building in Xinyi District, Taipei City early Sunday morning (June 18).

The truck knocked out a load-bearing column in the building’s arcade. City government officials said there were no casualties associated with the accident, per CTS.

Accident causes structural damage to residential building. (Facebook, 信義區三兩事, Willy Wang photo)

However, the building was deemed unsafe as a result of the accident, with 16 people from five households requiring evacuation. The building was later reinforced with steel beams to prevent a collapse due to the missing support pillar.

The accident took place at No. 120, Songde Road in Taipei City. The gravel truck became stuck underneath a shop signboard after the collision.

Steel reinforcement beams are needed to prop up a residential building. (CNA photo)

The cab of the gravel truck was severely damaged, though the driver was uninjured. Netizens shared pictures of the accident on Facebook, sparking a heated discussion about pedestrian safety.
Taipei City
pedestrian hell
Xinyi District
Songde Road

