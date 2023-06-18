Giants' 15-0 rout of slumping LA matches worst home shutout loss in Dodgers' history

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Davis took batting practice five hours ahead of game time, landing balls in the center field net. He did it again when it counted.

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a three-run homer, Davis added a pinch-hit grand slam, and the San Francisco Giants routed the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers 15-0 on Saturday night for their season-high sixth straight victory.

It was the Giants' largest margin of victory over their NL West rival since a 19-3 victory on Sept. 14, 2013. It also matches the worst home shutout loss in Dodgers history, which came in 1898 against Pittsburgh when the team was based in Brooklyn.

With the loss, the Dodgers dropped a home series to the Giants for the first time since losing three of four in July 2021.

“It's huge to get a series win versus LA and get a chance for a sweep,” winning pitcher and former Dodger Alex Wood said.

Wade and Davis drove in five runs apiece, while Brandon Crawford had four of the Giants' 17 hits.

San Francisco did most of its damage in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Luis Matos drew a leadoff walk in the fifth, stole second and took third on Bobby Miller’s errant pickoff throw. Matos scored on Crawford’s RBI single, snapping Miller’s streak of scoreless innings at 20 1/3.

“The offense was rolling, just putting balls in play against a really good pitcher,” Davis said. “A lot of guys coming back in the dugout were complimenting him on how great of stuff he was and how we needed to make the adjustments."

Miller (3-1) then hit Casey Schmitt and Wade followed with his fifth homer of the season for a 4-0 lead.

“Not really many guys swing first-pitch curveball off of me,” Miller said. “Hats off to him, it was a really good hit.”

Crawford's RBI single extended the lead to 5-0 in the sixth. Davis blasted the first pitch from Alex Vesia 441 feet to center with two outs for a 9-0 lead.

“It was 5-0, it was just an opportunity for me to ambush him,” Davis said. “He left a fastball middle away and I didn’t try to pull it, I didn’t try to fillet it to right field, I stayed through it.”

Wood said, “That was a dagger. For sure, it changed the whole game.”

Davis is dealing with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain, so the grand slam gave him a little more time to get around the basepaths.

“Definitely made it easier just to go 30, 40 percent around the bases and jog around than to have to sprint around,” he said.

The Giants tacked on three more in the seventh, with Patrick Bailey's two-run double and Wade's RBI single off Nick Robertson. They added three more in the ninth.

Wood (2-1) allowed three hits in five innings, struck out four and walked none. The right-hander came off the injured list earlier in the day after dealing with a back strain.

“Just glad to be back,” Wood said. “I feel really good.”

Tristan Beck earned a four-inning save.

Miller gave up seven runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked three in his fifth career start.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: IF Wilmer Flores (left foot contusion) and RHP John Brebbia (right lat strain) went on the IL.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urías (hamstring) threw 40 pitches in a bullpen session. He'll next face hitters and then go to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga for a rehab assignment. ... 3B Chris Taylor received a cortisone shot in his right knee, which shows signs of cartilage wear and tear. He likely won't be available Sunday, but won't go on the IL for now. ... LF David Peralta, who left Friday's game with a left hamstring strain, is feeling better.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (5-6, 3.15 ERA) has been one of the NL's best starters since April 22. His 2.53 ERA over that stretch is second-best in the league behind San Diego's Michael Wacha (1.33).

Dodgers: RHP Tony Gonsolin (4-1, 1.93) is 1-2 with a 3.38 ERA with 14 strikeouts in four career games against the Giants.

