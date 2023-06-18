Occasional showers expected in central, southern Taiwan from Monday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Southwesterly winds will impact Taiwan as a Pacific high-pressure system extends westward, leading to stable weather with less atmospheric water vapor and mostly sunny skies, per UDN.

WeatherRisk meteorologist Ke Yuning (柯聿寧) said a new weather front from China will affect weather in Taiwan from Monday (June 19) to Thursday (June 22). During this period, there will be occasional showers in the central and southern regions as well as thunderstorms in the mountainous areas.

Ke expects temperatures to rise again, with the western half of inland areas, the greater Taipei area, and the eastern half of the leeward side likely to experience highs of 35–36 C.

Due to the high temperatures, those venturing outside during the day are cautioned to drink ample water and stay out of the sun to avoid heat stroke.