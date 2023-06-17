France: Protest against Alpine rail project turns violent

Police and protesters clashed on Saturday at a large demonstration in southeastern France against the construction of a tunnel through the Alps for a high-speed train service linking France and Italy.

A dozen police officers were injured in incidents involving the throwing of projectiles by protesters, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin. In a tweet, Darmanin also thanked "the 2,000 police and gendarmes who mobilized to keep law and order."

Protest organizers also reported injuries among the demonstrators, with police firing tear gas after the projectiles were thrown. At one point protesters also blocked a main road.

Police estimated the number of protesters at 3,000, though organizers claimed 4,000 attended the demonstration.

The demonstration, which was unauthorized, took place near the village of Saint Remy-de-Maurienne in the Savoie department.

Officials said more than 400 dangerous objects were seized, and that 96 people known by security services were sent back to Italy at the border,

What is the planned project?

The high-speed rail line project, which is supported by the European Union, is planned to eventually connect France's third-largest city of Lyon with the northern Italian city of Turin.

The train line is to feature a 57.5-kilometer (36-mile) tunnel through the Alps.

Supporters of the project, estimated to cost €26 billion (more than $28 billion), say it will greatly reduce freight road traffic.

Its critics, however, maintain that it might causing devastating ecological damage to the Alpine environment, with springs already beginning to dry up amid the construction work.

tj/wd (Reuters, AFP)