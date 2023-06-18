Marlins place infielder Jean Segura on injured list, call up prospect Jacob Amaya

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Miami Marlins placed infielder Jean Segura on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and called up prospect Jacob Amaya from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Segura's move is retroactive to Thursday. Amaya is the team’s No. 9 ranked prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

In addition, the team placed right-handed pitcher Edward Cabrera on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Wednesday, with right shoulder impingement and recalled right-hander Huascar Brazobán from Jacksonville.

Amaya, 24, was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in January for shortstop Miguel Rojas. He was hitting .278 with nine homers, 10 doubles, 35 RBIs and 33 runs scored in 58 games for Jacksonville.

Amaya, who was not in the lineup Saturday against the Nationals, will be making his major league debut when he plays.

Segura exited late in Miami's win at Seattle on Wednesday and sat out Friday’s series opener in Washington. The two-time All-Star is hitting .190 with a homer, 11 RBIs and 16 runs scored in 60 games.

Cabrera is 5-5 with a 4.70 ERA in 14 starts. He allowed five runs on four hits over four innings in a loss to the Mariners on Tuesday.

