Taiwan KMT vice chair meets China Politburo member Wang Huning

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Vice Chair Andrew Hsia (夏立言) met with Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Politburo member Wang Huning (王滬寧) in the margin of the Cross-Strait Forum Saturday (June 17).

Wang was appointed chair of the largely ceremonial Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in March. Last year, he became the Politburo Standing Committee’s fourth ranking member, while having the reputation of being the CCP ideologist.

During the meeting, Wang expressed approval of the KMT delegation having overcome obstacles including COVID-19 and the “present political situation” to make it to the forum, saying it showed that cross-strait exchanges could not be stopped, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. Hsia said he hoped Wang could use his influence to turn a new page in bilateral relations.

In a speech at the forum in Xiamen, the KMT official said Taiwan and China should go for a complete reopening of exchanges, especially in the domains of tourism, education, and youth events. Agreements on judicial cooperation in the fight against crime and on guidelines for the testing of agricultural produce should be implemented, according to Hsia.

Reacting to Wang’s statements, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said China was using the forum as a major annual propaganda event targeting Taiwan. While it talked about exchanges, Beijing also intensified its military threats against Taiwan, the DPP said.

The party called on Hsia not to be too naïve and take his wishes for granted. Doing so might harm Taiwan’s sovereignty and respect while hurting the people’s feelings, per RTI.

During the forum, Wang said the province of Fujian would set up a model area for cooperation with businesses and investors from Taiwan. However, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) dismissed the item as another example of China’s propaganda tactics.

If Beijing really wanted to promote cross-strait exchanges, it should halt its military threats and liberalize the exchange of tourists and students, allowing them to see the freedom and prosperity of Taiwan’s society, the MAC said.

