Taiwan's top research body eyes further collaboration with UK on semiconductors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A month after the U.K.'s national semiconductor strategy was brought forward, a potential partnership was sought with the country's newly formed Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) by Taiwan's top industrial research body, amid a fierce global AI chip race.

The British Isles is home to the world's microchip designing giant, Arm, and high-speed connectivity solution provider, Alphawave IP. Under its new strategic plan, £1 billion (NT$39 billion) will be invested to improve access to semiconductor infrastructure, power a vast amount of research and development programs, and facilitate international cooperation.

"The DSIT and Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) should leverage the strengths of the respective semiconductor industries to improve semiconductor innovation and supply chain resilience," said Dr. Chang Shih-Chieh (張世杰), ITRI's General Director of Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories.

"The U.K. possesses cutting-edge capabilities in semiconductor IP design and compound semiconductor technology (CST)," said Chang, "while ITRI is well-positioned in offering consultation services for advanced packaging pilot lines, facilitates pre-production evaluation, and links British semiconductor IP design companies with Taiwan’s semiconductor industry chain."

He suggested that the U.K. could start by listing Taiwan as a "Trustable Partner" to pave the way for deeper collaboration.

The top research body is no stranger to collaboration with high-profile British semiconductor companies. In 2020, ITRI collaborated with the Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult in Newort, U.K., to jointly explore the potential of the semiconductor material, gallium nitride (GaN).

Dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including UMC and TSMC, the Hsinchu-based research body in 2021 partnered with Cambridge-based Arm to create a supportive environment for semiconductor innovation to flourish. This enables easy access for startups in the region to Arm technology in the field of critical IP to accelerate industrial development.

The collaboration with a British semiconductor company the same year expanded to Oxford Instruments for a joint laboratory of leading-edge metrology and inspection technology used in semiconductor measurements.

Dr. Chang said the institution is looking forward to further collaborations that can also align the goals of the U.K.’s National Semiconductor Strategy, such as offering consultation services on IC design, packaging and testing. This, he believes, can "minimize the risk of supply chain disruptions," "shorten time-to-market" and "accelerate overall industrial development."