US keeps Taiwan on monitoring list for currency manipulation

Switzerland replaces Japan on US Treasury Department list

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/17 16:49
The US wants to keep monitoring Taiwan's currency policies.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The United States will keep monitoring Taiwan and six other nations for signs of currency manipulation during the current year, reports said Saturday (June 17).

The U.S. Treasury Department considers currency manipulators to be countries that meet three criteria. They have a current account surplus equivalent to at least 3% of GDP, have a bilateral trade surplus with the U.S. of at least US$15 billion (NT$460 billion), and their foreign exchange interventions reach at least 2% of their economy’s GDP.

According to the latest edition of the semiannual list, no major trading partner of the U.S. met all three criteria during 2022. The countries on the monitoring list were China, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Germany, and Switzerland, Bloomberg News reported.

Japan featured on the previous list published in November, but has now been left off, while Switzerland was a new addition. In its latest report, the U.S. Treasury was critical of China, calling for more transparency in its currency dealings and for the provision of data about exchange rate intervention.
