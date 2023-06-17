Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 10 - June 16

By Associated Press
2023/06/17 16:05
Maasai morans (warriors) perform traditional jumping as Kenya's Maasai community held an inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival, on the outskirts of Maasa...
A visitor siting inside a mirror installation titled "Sea of Mirrors," featuring digital images of sea life, oceans, rivers and horizons, poses for ph...
Thousands of people wave Russian national flags as they gather on Red Square to watch a concert dedicated to the Day of Russia in Moscow, Russia, Sund...
An Indigenous girl prepares to take part in a ritual during the final and most symbolic day of the Wyra'whaw coming-of-age festival at the Ramada ritu...
Roger Ehrlich, of Veterans for Peace, holds signs as cars pass by after former President Donald Trump spoke at the North Carolina Republican Party Con...
Participants march at the Christopher Street Day Pride Parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
A Kashmiri Muslim bride looks through her veil during a mass wedding in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Mukhta...
Manchster City players celebrate their 1-0 win at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the At...
The lid flies off the trophy as Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Karolina ...
Serbia's Novak Djokovic who won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man poses with ball girls...
A farmer ties his cow as they bring them to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay provi...
Palestinian gunmen shoot into the air and celebrate as Israeli security forces withdraw from Balata refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank af...
An apartment building is damaged during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (...
Coastal road workers walk as waves hit the city's waterfront during high tide in the Arabian Sea at Marine Drive as authorities make arrangements to t...
People wait in the rain for their turn to receive free food distributed by volunteers outside a camp of internally displaced people from coastal areas...
Protesters smash windows and burn tires at Bank Audi during a protest demanding the release of depositors' trapped savings, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursd...
Federal Protective Service Police officers cordon off an area outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, where former President Donald Trump ...
Future graduate Evan Holmes wipes his eyes after delivering a speech at the first-ever college graduation ceremony at MacDougall-Walker Correctional I...

Maasai morans (warriors) perform traditional jumping as Kenya's Maasai community held an inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival, on the outskirts of Maasa...

A visitor siting inside a mirror installation titled "Sea of Mirrors," featuring digital images of sea life, oceans, rivers and horizons, poses for ph...

Thousands of people wave Russian national flags as they gather on Red Square to watch a concert dedicated to the Day of Russia in Moscow, Russia, Sund...

An Indigenous girl prepares to take part in a ritual during the final and most symbolic day of the Wyra'whaw coming-of-age festival at the Ramada ritu...

Roger Ehrlich, of Veterans for Peace, holds signs as cars pass by after former President Donald Trump spoke at the North Carolina Republican Party Con...

Participants march at the Christopher Street Day Pride Parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

A Kashmiri Muslim bride looks through her veil during a mass wedding in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Mukhta...

Manchster City players celebrate their 1-0 win at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the At...

The lid flies off the trophy as Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Karolina ...

Serbia's Novak Djokovic who won his record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, breaking a tie with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man poses with ball girls...

A farmer ties his cow as they bring them to a pooling center outside the 6-kilometer "permanent danger zone" near Mayon Volcano in Daraga, Albay provi...

Palestinian gunmen shoot into the air and celebrate as Israeli security forces withdraw from Balata refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank af...

An apartment building is damaged during a massive Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. (...

Coastal road workers walk as waves hit the city's waterfront during high tide in the Arabian Sea at Marine Drive as authorities make arrangements to t...

People wait in the rain for their turn to receive free food distributed by volunteers outside a camp of internally displaced people from coastal areas...

Protesters smash windows and burn tires at Bank Audi during a protest demanding the release of depositors' trapped savings, in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursd...

Federal Protective Service Police officers cordon off an area outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, where former President Donald Trump ...

Future graduate Evan Holmes wipes his eyes after delivering a speech at the first-ever college graduation ceremony at MacDougall-Walker Correctional I...

June 10 – June 16, 2023

From Russians gathering to watch the Day of Russia concert in Moscow’s Red Square to internally displaced people from coastal areas lining up to receive free food distributed by volunteers in Pakistan's Pakistan’s Sindh province, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images