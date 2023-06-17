AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 10 - June 16

An Indigenous girl prepares to take part in a ritual during the final and most symbolic day of the Wyra'whaw coming-of-age festival at the Ramada ritu... An Indigenous girl prepares to take part in a ritual during the final and most symbolic day of the Wyra'whaw coming-of-age festival at the Ramada ritual center, in the Tenetehar Wa Tembe village, located in the Alto Rio Guama Indigenous territory in Para state, Brazil, Sunday, June 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)