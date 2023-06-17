International Yoga Day event to be held at Taipei's Liberty Square Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An event to mark the International Day of Yoga will be held at Liberty Square in Taipei City on Sunday (June 18).

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the India Taipei Association is organizing a "mega Yoga Day event" at Liberty Square, near Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to the east and the National Theater and National Concert Hall on either side.

The event is being held ahead of the International Day of Yoga, which has taken place worldwide every June 21 since 2015. AT a U.N. address in 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed holding the event on June 21, as it is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world, reported Times of India.

Less than three months later, the U.N. general assembly adopted the resolution with a record 175 cosponsors, recognizing that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being."

No registration is required, entry is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water. For more information about the event, please visit the India Taipei Association Facebook page.



(Facebook, India Taipei Association image)