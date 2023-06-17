Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

International Yoga Day event to be held at Taipei's Liberty Square Sunday

Don't forget yoga mat for India Taipei Association's 'mega Yoga Day event'

  226
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/17 15:24
(Public Domain Pictures image)

(Public Domain Pictures image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An event to mark the International Day of Yoga will be held at Liberty Square in Taipei City on Sunday (June 18).

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., the India Taipei Association is organizing a "mega Yoga Day event" at Liberty Square, near Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall to the east and the National Theater and National Concert Hall on either side.

The event is being held ahead of the International Day of Yoga, which has taken place worldwide every June 21 since 2015. AT a U.N. address in 2014, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed holding the event on June 21, as it is the summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere and has special significance in many parts of the world, reported Times of India.

Less than three months later, the U.N. general assembly adopted the resolution with a record 175 cosponsors, recognizing that "Yoga provides a holistic approach to health and well-being."

No registration is required, entry is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mat and water. For more information about the event, please visit the India Taipei Association Facebook page.

International Yoga Day event to be held at Taipei's Liberty Square Sunday
(Facebook, India Taipei Association image)
Yoga
International Day of Yoga
Indian festivals
Indian culture
India-Taiwan relations
Taiwan India relations
India Taipei Association

RELATED ARTICLES

Natives of Indian state of Odisha in Taiwan celebrate Utkal Divas
Natives of Indian state of Odisha in Taiwan celebrate Utkal Divas
2023/04/01 19:42
Taiwan fundraiser for injured expat yogi Chris 'Gift' Hubbard
Taiwan fundraiser for injured expat yogi Chris 'Gift' Hubbard
2023/04/01 15:43
Laid-off Indian bank teller makes fortune from Taiwanese guava
Laid-off Indian bank teller makes fortune from Taiwanese guava
2022/12/12 18:02
Former Indian ambassador in China calls for closer relations with Taiwan
Former Indian ambassador in China calls for closer relations with Taiwan
2022/10/14 16:01
India recognizes Taiwan's COVID vaccine passport, China excluded
India recognizes Taiwan's COVID vaccine passport, China excluded
2022/07/14 11:55