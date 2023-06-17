Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan foreign minister meets European Parliament members in Brussels

European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer tweets welcome

  146
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/17 14:15
European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer welcomes Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu to Brussels. (Twitter, nicolabeerfdp photo)

European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer welcomes Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu to Brussels. (Twitter, nicolabeerfdp photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) met senior members of the European Parliament and legislators from Belgium and Luxembourg during the latest stage of his European trip, reports said Friday (June 16).

The highlight of his tour so far was sharing the stage with Czech President Peter Pavel at a think tank forum in Prague Wednesday (June 14). It was reportedly the first time that the head of state of a European Union nation was seen in the same room as a foreign minister from Taiwan.

By Friday, Wu had moved on to Brussels, the capital of Belgium and the seat of the EU government. European Parliament Vice President Nicola Beer welcomed him with a message on Twitter.

She described Taiwan as “an important and reliable economic partner for the EU” and as “a firm member of the democratic family.” Beer and Wu agreed to intensify exchanges and cooperation between the EU and Taiwan, she tweeted.

CNA noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) did not provide ample information about Wu’s trip, preferring to maintain a low profile. Taiwan wanted to avoid giving the impression that Wu’s contacts in Poland and the EU were official in order to avoid problems for his hosts, the report said.

In Brussels, the foreign minister also met with six other members of the European Parliament, and of the parliaments of Belgium and Luxembourg. It is not known whether he will visit other European countries and when he will return to Taiwan.
Joseph Wu
European Parliament
European Union
EU
Brussels
Nicola Beer

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's foreign minister, Czech president share stage at European summit
Taiwan's foreign minister, Czech president share stage at European summit
2023/06/15 11:08
Taiwan foreign minister to speak at 2023 European Values Summit
Taiwan foreign minister to speak at 2023 European Values Summit
2023/06/12 09:55
Taiwan foreign minister to share stage with Czech president in Europe
Taiwan foreign minister to share stage with Czech president in Europe
2023/06/09 12:09
Taiwan, Tuvalu ink 3 cooperation agreements
Taiwan, Tuvalu ink 3 cooperation agreements
2023/06/03 15:23
Swedish PM urges caution in Taiwan Strait
Swedish PM urges caution in Taiwan Strait
2023/06/01 11:33