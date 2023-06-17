Alexa
Taiwan Railways Administration train ticket prices could rise by 11-27%

Ticket price for train from Taipei to Kaohsiung set to go up to NT$940

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/17 12:37
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) to increase its fares by 11% to 27%.

With its fares having been frozen for 28 years, the TRA has submitted a proposal to the MOTC to raise its ticket prices with a rate of return of 1%, reported CNA. Under the proposal, tickets for Tze-Chiang express trains would rise by 11%, while fares for local trains would go up by as much as 27%.

The MOTC has agreed to discuss the price hikes, but the time for such talks has not yet been set.

If this plan is passed, the price of a local train from Taipei Station to Banqiao Station would rise from NT$15 to NT$19, while the price of a ride from Taipei to Hsinchu would climb from NT$114 to NT$145, a rise of 27%. The train fare from Taipei to Kaohsiung will increase from NT$843 to NT$940.

The last time the TRA adjusted its ticket prices was in 1995. The current fare rate for each passenger is calculated on a per-kilometer basis, with the per-kilometer rate for local trains being NT$1.46, Chu-Kuang express trains NT$1.75, and Tze-Chiang express trains NT$2.27.

In order to achieve a rate of return of 1%, the per-kilometer fare rate for local trains will be raised to NT$1.86, a spike of 27%. The per-kilometer rate for Chu-Kuang express trains will go up to NT$2.02, a rise of 15%, while Tze-Chiang express trains will surge to NT$2.53, an increase of 11%.
