Dodgers' no-hit bid broken up in 7th against Giants

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmet Sheehan of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitched six innings of no-hit ball in his major league debut against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, and reliever Brusdar Graterol gave up a leadoff single to Thairo Estrada in the seventh.

Sheehan walked two and struck out three. The 23-year-old right-hander threw 51 of 89 pitches for strikes, with his fastball averaging 95.6 mph.

Sheehan got his first strikeout in the second, when Mike Yastrzemski went down swinging on a 95.5 mph sinker.

Sheehan allowed his first baserunner when Michael Conforto walked leading off the second.

Sheehan, in his third season with the Dodgers organization, was called up directly from Double-A.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports