Turner hits a grand slam, has 6 RBIs to power the Red Sox past the Yankees, 15-5

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Turner had a grand slam, a two-run home run and a double, Masataka Yoshida drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox routed the New York Yankees 15-5 on Friday night.

Turner tied his career high with six RBIs and scored three runs. Boston earned its third victory in four meetings with its rival after winning two of three during last week’s series in New York. Yoshida had four hits. Boston’s 15 runs and 17 hits marked season highs, and the Yankees tied their season high for runs allowed.

Tanner Houck gave up one run and four hits, with two strikeouts and a walk before leaving in the fifth after being struck in the face by a line drive by Kyle Higashioka. The team announced he suffered a facial contusion.

Houck was replaced by Joe Jacques (1-0), who gave up three runs over two innings.

Aaron Judge missed his 10th game since sprained his right toe. Yankees starter Domingo Germán (4-4) was chased in the third inning. He gave up seven runs while allowing seven hits, with two walks and a wild pitch.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, GUARDIANS 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen struck out seven in six effective innings and Arizona ended a three-game losing streak by beating Cleveland.

The Diamondbacks bounced back from losing three of four to Philadelphia with a solid all-around game to kick off Cleveland’s first series at Chase Field since 2017.

Gallen (8-2) was sharp coming off a rare shaky start, giving up a solo homer to José Ramírez in the fourth inning and four singles.

Arizona’s offense took advantage of five walks issued by last-minute Cleveland starter Touki Toussaint (0-1) to take an early lead. The Diamondbacks kept tacking on runs, finishing with five players who had an RBI and 11 hits.

GIANTS 7, DODGERS 5, 11 INNINGS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brandon Crawford singled in the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and San Francisco rallied to beat Los Angeles after getting no-hit for six innings by Emmet Sheehan in his debut in the major leagues.

The Dodgers’ bullpen imploded once again, giving up five runs after Sheehan departed. Alex Vesia (0-4) was the loser.

The Giants have won five in a row and eight of 11. They are 20-9 since May 15.

Tyler Rogers (3-2) got the win with one hit in one inning of relief. Jakob Junis got the last three outs for his first save.

BREWERS 5, PIRATES 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joey Wiemer homered and Blake Perkins drove in two runs as Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh to stop a six-game losing streak and take over first place in the NL Central.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell tried to have the game end on a pitch clock violation with the bases loaded in the ninth when Jason Delay stepped out with an 0-2 count and about 5 seconds left on the timer. plate umpire Ramon DeJesus told Counsell that he had ordered the clock reset before Delay left the batter’s box.

Devin Williams picked up his 11th save in 12 chances as Milwaukee (35-34) moved a half-game ahead of the Reds (35-35) and Pirates (34-34).

Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill (6-6) allowed four runs, three earned, and three hits in five innings with six walks, one shy of his career high.

Milwaukee’s Julio Teheran (2-2) allowed two runs and one hit in six innings, a solo home run by Carlos Santana in the second. Teheran, who pitched in the minors in 2022, has a 1.78 ERA in five starts

METS 6, CARDINALS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill won for the first time in almost a month, slumping Daniel Vogelbach homered in his return to the lineup and New beat skidding St. Louis.

Brett Baty hit a two-run double off Miles Mikolas in a three-run first inning, and Tommy Pham added a pair of two-out RBI singles against his former team as the Mets won their second straight after losing nine of 10.

Willson Contreras homered for the Cardinals (27-43), who have dropped six in a row and 13 of 16. Mikolas (4-4) lost his third consecutive start after winning his previous four decisions. he permitted six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Megill (6-4) allowed four hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking none for his first victory since May 18 against Tampa Bay.

MARLINS 6, NATIONALS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Arraez broke out of an 0-for-15 slide with a 5-for-5 night that included three RBIs, raising his major league-leading batting from .378 to .390 and helping Miami beat Washington.

Arraez hit a two-run homer in the second, ending a 52-game homerless streak dating to April 11.

Garrett Cooper hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning off Carl Edwards Jr. (1-3), and the Marlins won for the 10th time in 13 games.

Andrew Nardi (4-1) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and A.J. Puk earned his eighth save in nine chances.

Lane Thomas had his seventh leadoff homer for Washington. Jeimer Candelario tied the Nationals record with three doubles.

BRAVES 8, ROCKIES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud hit two massive homers and Atlanta won for the 11th time in 13 games.

D’Arnaud hit a two-run shot in the first for the 100th homer of his career to stake Jared Shuster to a 3-0 lead. He added another two-run homer in the third.

Eddie Rosario also hit a two-run shot for the Braves to make it 7-0 in the fourth.

Shuster (4-2) went 5 2/3 innings for the win, giving up five hits with three walks while surrendering the only Rockies run.

Limet (1-4) went four innings for Colorado, allowing all eight Atlanta runs on five hits and five walks.

REDS 2, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Andrew Abbott had another scoreless outing and Tyler Stephenson homered among his two hits to help Cincinnati beat Houston.

Abbott (3-0) allowed four hits in six innings to become the first MLB pitcher since 1893 when the mound was moved to its current distance to open his career with three consecutive scoreless starts of at least five innings. Alexis Diaz picked up his 18th save.

Stephenson hit his fifth homer of the season off J.P. France (2-2) with one out in the seventh to put the Reds up 1-0.

Will Benson walked before scoring on a two-out double by Kevin Newman. The double banged off the wall in left field and skidded away from left fielder Mauricio Dubón, allowing Benson to slide in safely just ahead of the tag.

The Astros got on the scoreboard when José Abreu scored on a grounder by Jeremy Peña.

TIGERS 7, TWINS 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Vierling hit two solo homers, Javier Báez had a three-run shot that capped a five-run third inning and Detroit beat Minnesota.

Detroit, which hasn’t won a season series against the AL Central-leading Twins since 2016, entered the series having lost 13 of 15. The Tigers have won the first two games by a combined 15-5 score.

Detroit’s Jonathan Schoop added an RBI single against his former team. Alex Kirilloff hit his fourth homer for Minnesota.

Mason Englert (2-2) got the victory with two innings in relief of opener Will Vest. Six Tigers pitchers combined to allow seven hits and strikeout 10.

Twins right-hander Joe Ryan (7-4) allowed a season-high six runs in seven innings, giving up seven hits and striking out seven.

BLUE JAYS 2, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered for the third time in two games, Kevin Gausman worked six innings to win his fourth consecutive decision and Toronto beat slumping AL West-leading Texas.

Jansen hit a two-run homer in the fifth off Martín Pérez (6-3).

Gausman (6-3) struck out four to increase his AL-high total to 121 while allowing one run and four hits over six innings. Jordan Romano, the third Blue Jays reliever, got four outs for his 20th save in 23 chances.

Leody Taveras homered leading off the third for the Rangers (42-27), who lost for the seventh time in nine games. It was the No. 9 hitter’s seventh homer this season, all in 39 games since the start of May.

CUBS 10, ORIOLES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Dansby Swanson and Miguel Amaya also connected for Chicago, which broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning. Nico Hoerner had two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Hendricks (2-2) pitched five effective innings for his second straight victory.

Ryan O’Hearn had three hits for Baltimore, which had won six of seven. Austin Hays collected two hits and two RBIs and Cole Irvin took the loss.

ANGELS 3, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brandon Drury drove in two runs, Patrick Sandoval threw seven innings and Los Angeles handed Kansas City its 10th straight loss.

Sandoval (4-6) didn’t retire the Royals in order until he struck out the side in the seventh. He gave up four hits, four walks and hit a batter, and had six strikeouts. Sam Bachman pitched the final two innings his first save.

Royals starter Brady Singer (4-6) allowed two runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out five. Kansas City was shut out for the ninth time this season.

PHILLIES 6, ATHLETICS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber homered on the first pitch of the game, J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm also went deep and Philadelphia beat the Oakland for its fourth straight victory.

Oakland lost its third in a row. At 19-53, the A’s are just above Kansas City (18-51) for worst record in the major leagues.

Taijuan Walker (7-3) allowed one run and seven hits in a season-high eight innings. He walked none and tied a season high with eight strikeouts as the Phillies won for the 11th time in 13 games.

JP Sears (1-4) gave up four runs and four hits in seven innings, including three home runs. He has allowed 17 home runs this season.

MARINERS 3, WHITE SOX 2

SEATTLE (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, rookie Bryan Woo struck out nine and Seattle beat Chicago for its third victory in four games.

Four Seattle pitchers combined to walk none and strike out 16, including Luis Robert four times and Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn three times each. The White Sox have struck out 32 times in their last two games, sliding to their sixth loss in eight games.

Hernández broke a 2-2 tie against Tanner Banks (0-1), driving a fastball 432 feet to center.

Gavi Sheets homered in the fifth to put Chicago ahead and Andrew Benintendi chased Woo with a home run in the sixth that put the White Sox ahead 2-1.

Woo allowed three hits, combining with Matt Brash (4-3), Andrés Muñoz and Paul Sewald on a five-hitter. Sewald struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

RAYS 6, PADRES 2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Shane McClanahan pitched into the seventh inning to get his major league-leading 11th win, Randy Arozarena homered and drove in four runs, and Tampa Bay beat San Diego.

Tampa Bay is now 51-22 (.699 winning percentage) — easily the best record in baseball, seven wins more than the Atlanta Braves. The Rays have won 11 of their last 14 games and are 15-7 in interleague play.

McClanahan (11-1) allowed just one run and three hits with five strike outs in 6 2/3 innings. Reliever Pete Fairbanks earned his seventh save.

The Rays teed off on San Diego starter Yu Darvish (5-5), who gave up six runs, eight hits — including two home runs — in five innings. He struck out five.

Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer and Xander Bogaerts had an RBI double for the Padres.

