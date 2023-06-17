Taiwan's egg supply stabilizes, transition away from cage eggs begins

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The nation's egg supply has become more stable since the serious shortages of earlier this year, meaning imports can be cut back.

The Council of Agriculture (COA) confirmed in May that Taiwan could start cutting back on egg imports after June. The supply will stabilize so consumers will no longer face shortages, while farmers will be able to receive acceptable prices, according to COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲).

During the egg shortage, Taiwan imported tens of millions of eggs over several months from at least eight countries, including the U.S., Japan, Thailand, Turkey, and Brazil.

This new stability in the egg supply coincides with a Facebook announcement at the end of May that the Grand Hyatt Taipei, Taiwan's largest 5-star hotel, has started its transition away from cage eggs. Beginning this month, all eggs served at the Grand Hyatt's Cafe breakfast buffet will be exclusively cage-free.

The hotel said it is committed to advancing responsible sourcing of products and services, and upholding the principle of sustainable business operations. Hyatt has set a goal for all of its hotels worldwide to use cage-free eggs by 2025.

Grand Hyatt Taipei is leading the hospitality industry by embracing the friendly egg policy. The groundwork for this initiative was laid at the second annual Animal Welfare and Food Transition Forum, held in March. It ushered in a new chapter for farmed animal welfare in Taiwan.

The theme of this year's forum was the indispensable role of animal welfare in corporate Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) performance. The forum attracted nearly 200 attendees.

It was organized by the Environment & Animal Society of Taiwan (EAST), the Carrefour Foundation and Jane Goodall Institute Taiwan.

EAST Campaigner Jonathon Tree told Taiwan News they were pleased to meet up with Executive Chef Marco Ullrich and the Hyatt team swiftly commenced sourcing cage-free eggs. The move gained a positive social media response.

EAST noted, however, the Taiwan government is yet to set a clear timeline for the phasing out of battery cages in Taiwan. Drawing on the experiences of South Korea and Israel, it is clear that strong legislative support is integral to enacting ambitious animal welfare policies.

EAST said food companies should set animal welfare sourcing standards as part of their ESG initiatives to fulfil international standards, improve their competitiveness and build a more sustainable food system in Taiwan.



A survey of 1,074 respondents conducted by the Election Study Center at National Chengchi University in July 2022, commissioned by EAST, found 80% of Taiwanese adults agree that companies that act on animal welfare are better placed to attract support from consumers. Furthermore, 76% are willing to pay more for animal welfare-certified products.

The survey also highlighted the growing consumer expectations of corporate responsibility and a willingness to support animal-friendly companies. An overwhelming majority of respondents believe that animal welfare needs to be included in assessments of corporate social responsibility.

EAST's Tree said the shift away from cage egg production provides several benefits including:

Animal welfare, allowing hens to engage in natural behaviors such as foraging, nesting and perching

Food safety, reducing the incentive to use antibiotics and pesticides by promoting stronger immune systems and enabling hens to rid themselves of pests by dust bathing

Brand loyalty, matching all-important consumer preferences, enhancing brand loyalty

EAST offered its support to other hotel brands looking to make the transition. It noted that while the majority of international hotel brands in Taiwan are committed to going cage-free by 2025, most chains have declined to update EAST with their progress as the deadline fast approaches.