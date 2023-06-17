Alexa
Maine man charged with killing his parents and 2 others indicted, faces more charges

By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP , Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/17 04:05
FILE - A woman reacts at the scene of a multiple shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. Four people were found fatally shot in a Maine ...
Friends of shooting victim Patricia Eger gather at a Christian organization where she volunteered in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Po...
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, appears in court in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Eaton, who police say confesse...
James Mason, the court appointed attorney for Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, speaks outside court in West Bath, Maine, Thursd...
A sheriff's department caution tape is set up at the entrance of a crime scene in Bowdoin, Maine, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. A Maine man who police...
Members of law enforcement investigate a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmouth, Maine, Tuesday, April 18, 2023....
A lone bouquet of flowers marks a desolate makeshift memorial at the end of a driveway at a Bowdoin, Maine, home, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, where pol...
Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck leads a news conference, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Augusta, Maine, about shootings i...
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
A body is wheeled to a hearse at the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
In a still frame from video provided by WGME-TV traffic is backed up near a scene where people were injured in a shooting on Interstate 295, in Yarmou...
Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree in Maine, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. Eaton, who...
CORRECTS NAME TO JOSEPH EATON - Mary Duley, left to right, Phyllis Brannon, Priscilla Higgins and Barbara Feely friends of Patricia Eger gather at a C...
CORRECTS NAME TO JOSEPH EATON - Barbara Feely, left, and Priscilla Higgins, friends of Patricia Eger gather at a Christian organization where she volu...
A makeshift memorial for Patricia Eger and her husband, Bob Eger, is seen at the end of a long driveway to their home in Bowdoin, Maine, Friday, April...
A crime-scene cleaning crew is seen down the driveway at a home in Bowdoin, Maine, Friday, April 21, 2023, after four people were shot and killed ther...
A stuffed cow and Twizzlers, part of a makeshift memorial for Patricia Eger and her husband, Bob Eger, are seen at the end of a long driveway to their...
A crime-scene cleaning crew is seen at a home in Bowdoin, Maine, Friday, April 21, 2023, after four people were shot and killed there several days ear...
FILE - Joseph Eaton, the suspect in a shooting spree, enters the court for his arraignment in West Bath, Maine, on April 20, 2023. Eaton, who was char...
FILE - Investigators work at the scene of a shooting where four people were killed on April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. Joseph Eaton, who was charged...

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A man charged with four counts of murder for allegedly killing his parents and two others in a series of shootings that shook Maine earlier this year has been indicted, officials said on Friday.

Law enforcement officials say 34-year-old Joseph Eaton confessed to police to the killings at a property in rural Bowdoin and injuring three people while shooting at vehicles on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth. He faces additional charges related to the highway shootings.

The bodies were found in Bowdoin on April 18, days after Eaton's release from prison.

Eaton’s parents, Cynthia Eaton, 62, and David Eaton, 66, were killed along with their longtime friends, Bowdoin homeowners Robert Eger, 72, and Patti Eger, 62, officials said.

Soon after the bodies were discovered, police responded to gunshots fired at several vehicles more than 20 miles (about 32 kilometers) to the south on the busy highway in Yarmouth. Bullets struck a family in one of the vehicles, wounding Sean Halsey, 51; Justin Halsey, 29; and Paige Halsey, 25, police said.

The indictment released Friday includes 16 charges in total, including nine counts of theft of a firearm and a count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. It states that he stole nine firearms from the Egers.

The indictment also charges Eaton with aggravated cruelty to animals and states that he killed Max, the Egers' goldendoodle, “in a manner manifesting a depraved indifference to animal life or suffering.”

A Cumberland County grand jury indicted Eaton last week on 11 charges related to the highway shootings. Those charges include aggravated attempted murder.

Eaton was “intending to cause multiple deaths” when he fired the shots from the highway, the indictment stated.

Eaton is due in court in Bath on June 28 for a dispositional conference. He has been represented in the case by attorney Andrew Wright of Brunswick. Wright did not return a call seeking comment on Friday.

Eaton has been jailed since his arrest on April 18 near the chaotic scene along the highway, where traffic backed up as heavily armed law enforcement searched the area. He first appeared in court later that week, though he has not yet entered a plea.

Eaton’s parents were staying with their longtime friends after his mother picked him up from a Maine prison on April 14, where he served about two years for a sentence revocation after completing a sentence in Florida for aggravated assault, part of a long criminal history in Maine, Kansas and Florida.

Police still don't know Eaton's motive for the slayings. A criminal affidavit stated that an unsigned note found at the scene mentioned “someone being freed of pain and that the writer of the note wanted a new life.”