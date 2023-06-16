Global Smart Parking Market Future of Market Size Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Business Growth | BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC), CivicSmart, Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd

“Global Smart Parking Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Global smart parking market will reach $22.29 billion by 2030, growing by 16.9% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the limited pace for smooth flow of traffic due to increasing traffic congestion, rising need for efficient land utilization and proper parking management, and technological advancements in digital and IoT based technology.

Highlighted with 87 tables and 102 figures, this 184-page report Global Smart Parking Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), System (Guided, Smart), Parking Type (Off-street, On-street), Solution, Technology (Ultrasonic, Image, Radar, RFID, IoT), Vehicle Type, End User (Commercial, Government, Residential), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart parking market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart parking market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, System, Parking Type, Solution, Technology, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Amano McGann, Inc.

BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC)

CivicSmart, Inc.

Continental AG

Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd.

IEM SA

IPS Group Inc.

Klaus Multiparking Systems

ParkMe Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Smart Parking Limited

Swarco AG

TKH Group-Park Assist.

Urbiotica, S.L.

Based on Component

Hardware

o Pucks/Wireless Sensors

o Cameras and LPRs

o Smart Meters

o Signages

o Parking Gates

o Other Hardware

Software

o Parking Guidance System

o Analytics Solutions

Service

o Consulting Service

o Engineering Service

o Mobile App Parking Service

Based on System

Guided Parking Assist System

Smart Parking Assist System

Based on Parking Type

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Based on Solution

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment Systems

Parking Reservation & Valet Parking

License Plate Recognition

By Technology

Ultrasonic Sensors

Image Sensors

Radar Sensors

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Other Technologies

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By End User

Commercial Sector

Government & Public Sector

Residential Sector

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Parking Type, Solution, and Technology over the forecast years are also included.

