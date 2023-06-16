Global Smart Parking Market Future of Market Size Emerging Technologies and Their Impact on Business Growth | BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC), CivicSmart, Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd

“Global Smart Parking Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Global smart parking market will reach $22.29 billion by 2030, growing by 16.9% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the limited pace for smooth flow of traffic due to increasing traffic congestion, rising need for efficient land utilization and proper parking management, and technological advancements in digital and IoT based technology.
According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.
Highlighted with 87 tables and 102 figures, this 184-page report Global Smart Parking Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), System (Guided, Smart), Parking Type (Off-street, On-street), Solution, Technology (Ultrasonic, Image, Radar, RFID, IoT), Vehicle Type, End User (Commercial, Government, Residential), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart parking market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify smart parking market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, System, Parking Type, Solution, Technology, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region.
Key Players:
Amano McGann, Inc.
BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC)
CivicSmart, Inc.
Continental AG
Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd.
IEM SA
IPS Group Inc.
Klaus Multiparking Systems
ParkMe Inc.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Siemens AG
Smart Parking Limited
Swarco AG
TKH Group-Park Assist.
Urbiotica, S.L.
Based on Component
Hardware
o Pucks/Wireless Sensors
o Cameras and LPRs
o Smart Meters
o Signages
o Parking Gates
o Other Hardware
Software
o Parking Guidance System
o Analytics Solutions
Service
o Consulting Service
o Engineering Service
o Mobile App Parking Service
Based on System
Guided Parking Assist System
Smart Parking Assist System
Based on Parking Type
Off-street Parking
On-street Parking
Based on Solution
Security & Surveillance
Smart Payment Systems
Parking Reservation & Valet Parking
License Plate Recognition
By Technology
Ultrasonic Sensors
Image Sensors
Radar Sensors
Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)
Internet of Things (IoT)
Other Technologies
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
By End User
Commercial Sector
Government & Public Sector
Residential Sector
Geographically
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Other Nations)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Parking Type, Solution, and Technology over the forecast years are also included.
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
