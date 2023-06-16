Bedroom Linen Market Set to Surge with Major Industry Advancements

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Bedroom Linen industry.

New Industry Report on Global Bedroom Linen Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Bedroom Linen Market is valued at approximately USD 26.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Bedroom linen refers to the bedding and other textiles used in a bedroom, such as sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, bedspreads, blankets, and decorative cushions. These items are typically made of various materials such as cotton, linen, silk, or synthetic fabrics and come in various sizes, colors, and patterns to match the decor and personal preferences of the individual. Good quality bedroom linen can provide comfort, warmth, and a cozy atmosphere to a bedroom, making it a pleasant space to rest and relax in.

The key regions considered for the Global Bedroom Linen Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rapid expansion of housing and hospitality industries in this region. Whereas, Middle East & Africa is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as throngs of tourists all year long, The hospitality sector is anticipated to expand with further investments in the tourism sectors of places such as Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Cairo are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Acton & Acton Ltd.

Beaumont & Brown Ltd.

Boll & Branch LLC

Crane and Canopy Inc.

American Textile Co.

Trident Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2023, American Textile Company (ATC), a maker of bedding, partnered up with HeiQ, a Swiss firm that develops innovative materials, to launch a number of bedding goods featuring HeiQ Allergy Tech for the North American market. In order to provide allergy sufferers with greater relief, ATC and HeiQ announced a partnership for the application of HeiQ Allergen Tech to mattress and pillow protectors, pillows, mattress pads, comforters, as well as blankets, throws, and other categories of bedding products across the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

In October 2022, Tempur Sealy International, Inc., the business renowned for mattress industry innovation, announced the launch of Sealy FlexGrid, a new mattress series featuring a proprietary and revolutionary hyper-elastic polymer pressure-relieving layer. A pressure-relieving gel material in the shape of a honeycomb that was specially created by Tempur Sealy’s premier development team is included exclusively in the new Sealy FlexGrid mattress range. The hyper-elastic polymer used in HexGel technology can stretch when pressure is applied and rebound when it is not, giving products a distinctive feel.

In June 2022, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, launched a limited-edition sleep collection designed by Nate Berkus. This line includes a waterproof mattress covering as well as unique design prints. Ocean-derived recycled plastic is the substance used.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Product:

Pillowcases & Covers

Sheets & Mattress Covers

Blanket/Quilt/Comforters

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World