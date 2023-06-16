Middle East and Africa Armored Vehicle Market Future of Market Size Harnessing the Power of Innovation for Growth | International Armored Group, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW), Lenco Industries Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation

“Middle East and Africa Armored Vehicle Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Middle East & Africa armored vehicle market will grow by 4.5% annually with a total addressable market cap of $47.72 billion over 2020-2030 owing to the rise in the instances of cross-border conflicts, increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare, and modernization/replacement initiatives.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 49 figures, this 113-page report “Middle East & Africa Armored Vehicle Market 2020-2030 by Armor (Passive, Active), Drive Type (Wheeled, Tracked), Category (Conventional, Electric), Vehicle Type, Application and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Middle East & Africa armored vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify armored vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Armor, Drive Type, Category, Vehicle Type, Application, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

BAE Systems

China North Industries Corporation (Norinco)

General Dynamics Corporation

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing

International Armored Group

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW)

Lenco Industries Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oshkosh Defense LLC

Rheinmetall AG

STREIT Group

Textron Inc.

Based on Armor

– Passive-armor Vehicles

– Active-armor Vehicles

Based on Drive Type

Wheeled Armored Vehicles

– 4X4 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

– 6X6 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

– 8X8 Wheeled Armored Vehicles

Tracked Armored Vehicles

Based on Category

– Conventional Armored Vehicles

– Electric Armored Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Type

– Armored Personnel Carrier (APC)

– Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

– Main Battle Tank (MBT)

– Light Multi-role Vehicle (LMV)

– Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)

– Armored Support Vehicle

– Tactical Truck

– Other Armored Vehicles

Based on Application

– Defense

– Commercial Use

Geographically

– Israel

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– UAE

– Iran

– Egypt

– Rest of MEA

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in armored vehicle market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through Report Ocean Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & s

