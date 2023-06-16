Ergonomic Chair Market Analysts Predict Sustained Growth for Key Sectors Through 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Ergonomic Chair industry.

New Industry Report on Global Ergonomic Chair Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Ergonomic chair Market is valued at approximately USD 9.10 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

An ergonomic chair is a type of office chair designed to provide comfort and support while sitting for extended periods. It is specifically designed to fit the user’s body shape and size, promote good posture, and minimize the risk of developing musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) such as back pain, neck pain, and carpal tunnel syndrome. Ergonomic chairs typically have adjustable seat height, backrest height, and armrest height and width to accommodate the user’s body.

The key regions considered for the Global Ergonomic chair Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for ergonomic chairs in the area is continuously rising as a result of the region’s growing population, higher quality of living, and growing consumer awareness of the effects of their purchasing decisions on their own health, sitting habits, and the environment. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as increased construction investment, combined with the development of smart city projects, would open up new potential for companies in the ergonomic chair business. Furthermore, rising per capita income in the developing countries of the Asia Pacific region is burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Steelcase Inc.

Branch Furniture

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI India

Jiangmen Shengshi Furniture Co., Ltd.

Huzhou Shenglong Furniture Co., Ltd.

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Kimball International Inc.

Okamura Corporation

KOKUYO Co. Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2023, KOKUYO Co., Ltd. announced a collaboration with Allsteel Inc., a major maker of contract furnishings. This collaboration would enable Kokuyo to deliver combined office furniture service and support to worldwide clients in the Asia Pacific area and Allsteel in North America. With this agreement, the companies will be able to provide the same level of services and effective solutions to clients all over the world, assisting them in the dynamic worldwide market.

In July 2022, Steelcase Health has launched solutions to emerging healthcare demands through expanded cooperation with global design business West Elm and a new partnership with an experienced provider of durable, secure, and welcoming furniture for mental health environments, ModuForm. The two firms add to Steelcase’s already powerful brand community and provide solutions for the unique demands of today’s healthcare organisations. Steelcase and West Elm have collaborated to create inspiring settings for patients, families, and physicians. Steelcase Health’s West Elm Health Collection offers a collection of famous workplace furniture that has been adapted expressly for healthcare contexts. With clinically acceptable characteristics such as an adequate recline, metal legs, crumb sweep, and health-appropriate, high-performance fabrics, the high-quality products are designed to withstand the rigours of healthcare facilities while feeling comfortable and appealing.

In June 2022, Herman Miller, a global leader in innovative design and furnishing solutions and a member of the MillerKnoll collective, announced today that the legendary collaboration that captivated the design world with the Cosm, Mirra, and Setu chairs is returning-this time with an office chair inspired by the iconic Eames Shell Chair. Studio 7.5 and Herman Miller have paired up once more to reveal the Zeph Chair, their latest collaboration.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

Swivel

Adjustable

Flexible

By Material:

Plastic

Steel

Others

By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World