Female Fragrance Market Expected to Outperform Previous Projections Through 2030

New Industry Report on Global Female Fragrance Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market. If you are interested in the report, PLEASE REQUEST A SAMPLE COPY

Global Female Fragrance Market is valued at approximately USD $$ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Fragrance refers to a pleasant or distinctive smell or aroma that can be sensed through the sense of smell. It can be derived from natural or synthetic sources and can be found in a variety of products including perfumes, colognes, body sprays, lotions, candles, air fresheners, and more. Fragrances are created by combining a complex blend of ingredients, such as essential oils, aroma compounds, fixatives, and solvents, in various proportions to produce a unique and appealing scent. The fragrance industry has evolved to cater to different preferences, with fragrances ranging from light and fresh to heavy and musky, and can be marketed to both men and women. The market demand is primarily driven by the factors such as rising awareness towards personal grooming, coupled with the increased options in personalized fragrances and customization.

The key regions considered for the Global Female Fragrance Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to its long history of perfumery and the presence of many established fragrance companies. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest growth rate over the forecasting period. Factors such as the desire for luxury goods and the trend towards more unique & customized fragrances are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Procter & Gamble Company

Chanel SA

Coty, Inc.,

Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Guccio Gucci S.P.A.

Gianni Versace S.r.l.

Kate Spade & Company

L’oreal Groupe

Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

Bvlgari Parfums

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2022, Coty Inc. launched Chloe Rose Naturelle Intense, demonstrating the company’s dedication to sustainable innovation. Refillable bottles for the new Chloe Rose Naturelle Intense showed lower environmental consequences across all Product Life Cycle Assessment variables. It aids in lowering greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65%2, water use by 67%, energy use by 66%3, and mineral resource use by 75%. The environmental impact of the bottle and its refill, from the choice of raw materials to the end of the product’s life, was assessed by an independent company, EVEA, for the Chloe Rose Naturelle Intense product. Five standard 50 ml bottles, a 100 ml bottle, and a 150 ml refill were all compared to see how they affected the environment.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Fruity Fragrances

Citrus

Oriental

Woody

By Application:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

ROLA

Rest of the World