Household Paper Market Massive Growth Predicted for Market During Forecast Period 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Household Paper industry.

New Industry Report on Global Household Paper Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Household Paper Market is valued at approximately USD 42.27 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Household Paper includes toilet paper, paper towels, personal care products, industrial-use wipes, napkins, and facial tissues. Household paper is a daily essential product for most of the population. Increasing hygiene concerns among people led to an increase in the demand for household paper. Increasing infectious diseases and infections are boosting the demand for household paper. Increasing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, increased focus on disposable garbage, increasing health consciousness, increasing urbanization, rising population, rising demand for eco-friendly household paper, and are the factors driving the growth of the market.

The key regions considered for the Global Household Paper Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rise in population, increasing urbanization, increasing demand for the household paper market, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population and increasing working population in the region. North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising demand for housing paper, increasing use of eco-friendly household paper products, increase in the target population, greater working population, rising disposable income and dominance of the consumption of household paper products in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Procter & Gamble Company

Kimberly Clark India Private Limited

Essity AB

Kirkland Signature

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Solaris Paper World (i) Private Limited.

Seventh Generation Inc.

Unicharm Corporation

Sofidel Group

Asia Pulp & Paper Group (APP)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, Sofidel introduced sustainable household paper and packaging using cutting-edge technologies, as a step to protect the environment in the US.

In May 2020, Charta Global (a partner of Asia Pulp & Paper Group), announced the introduction of multipurpose tissue parent rolls, a positive addition to the existing product portfolio.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Paper Towels

Kitchen Rolls

Table Napkins

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World