Face Compact Market Set to Witness Massive Growth During Forecast Period 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the Face Compact industry.

New Industry Report on Global Face Compact Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global Face Compact Market is valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A face compact is a cosmetic product that typically contains a combination of pressed powder, blush, and/or bronzer in a single compact. It is designed to be portable and easy to use for touch-ups that give face light coverage or create the perfect makeup finishing touch. The market growth is driven by the factors such as rising awareness regarding physical appearance among the population, surging demand for beauty products, and easy availability of the product globally.

The key regions considered for the Global Face Compact Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing demand for cosmetic products and the rising number of working women and the increasing consciousness regarding physical appearance among millennial women. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, increasing expenditure on beauty products, and growing disposable income in the market space.

Major market players included in this report are:

Coty Inc.

Chanel

Revlon, Inc.

Kendo Holdings, Inc.

ColorBar Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Vellvette Lifestye Private Limited

LOREAL S. A.

NARS Cosmetics

Kosas Cosmetics, LLC

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, Ponds unveiled the introduction of the company’s new Natural Glow Powder, which is an oil freeoil-free powder for even tonedeven-toned look.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Skin Type:

Combination Skin

Dry Skin

Oily Skin

Sensitive Skin

By End User:

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World