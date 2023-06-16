High Power DC-DC Converter Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth During Forecast Period 2030

As part of the final report, an analysis will be included to examine the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and COVID-19 on the High Power DC-DC Converter industry.

New Industry Report on Global High Power DC-DC Converter Market Status and Prospects [2023-2030] has been released. The report is 200 pages long and provides an overview of the business with key types and applications along with the industrial chain structure. It includes information about the global market, such as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, key regions, and their development status. The report also examines advanced approaches and plans, as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. It analyzes import/export utilities, market figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross productivity of the market.

Global High Power DC-DC Converter Market is valued at approximately USD 9.17 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.79% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

A high-power DC-DC converter is a power conversion circuit that smooths switch noise to a regulated DC voltage using high-frequency switches, inductors, transformers, and capacitors. As the input voltage and output current change, a closed feedback loop maintains a constant output voltage. The converter is found in computers, laptops, mobile phones, space vehicles, buses, and lighting systems, and is utilized in a variety of applications including IT & telecommunications, energy and power, consumer electronics, and automotive. The High Power DC-DC Converter Market is expanding because of factors such as the growing demand for electric vehicles which increases product demand as well as rising wind and solar power investments which drive market growth.

The key regions considered for the Global High Power DC-DC Converter Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the market owing to the increased manufacturing and product launches will drive up product demand in the subsequent years. The region’s growth is also owing to increased investment in the development of high-power DC-DC converters by leading market participants. Furthermore, North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region’s market is expanding because of the increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and developments in surgical devices for digital power management and control, which are projected to drive the global market.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Analog Devices Inc. (U.S.)

Crane Co. (U.S.)

Delta Electronic Inc. (Taiwan)

INVT (China)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

TDK Corporation (Japan)

Texas Instruments (U.S.)

Vicor Corporation (U.S.)

Zekalabs (Bulgaria)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2021, TDK Corporation (TDK) formed a partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) to improve its electric vehicle electrical components and DC-DC converter businesses. CATL’s automotive electrical and power products are supplied by TDK.

In March 2022, Zekalab improved its 20kW DC-DC devices with numerous mechanical and operational modifications. Improved mechanical toughness, thermal endurance, control algorithms, and new operational modes were among the major enhancements.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Isolated

Non-Isolated

By Input Voltage:

100V – 500V

500V-1000V

By Output Voltage:

100V – 500V

500V-1000V

By End-user:

Automotive

Energy & Power

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World