Man throws bucket of paint at New Taipei City Hall because of bad sleep

Luzhou man throws paint, returns home to walk dog, is arrested

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/16 20:31
An entrance to New Taipei City Hall after paint was thrown at it on Friday. (CNA photo)

An entrance to New Taipei City Hall after paint was thrown at it on Friday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was arrested after he threw a bucket of paint at the entrance of New Taipei City Hall, saying that he did so because of poor sleep over many years.

Police said that a 33-year-old unemployed Luzhou man surnamed Chen (陳) threw paint on the entrance of City Hall just after 9 a.m. on Friday (June 16), after which he went home to change his clothes and took his dog for a walk. Police used security camera footage to track him down, and he was arrested just before midday, per CNA.

Chen said that he had not slept well for many years, and that this was the only reason for his action. He told police that he had no political motives and had long been seeking a solution to the problem, but to no avail.

Police ordered Chen to appear in court for charges related to breaking social order and waste disposal laws.

Security footage shows Chen (right) with a bucket of paint at New Taipei City Hall. (CNA photo)
Vandalism
New Taipei City Hall
Social Order Maintenance Act
Waste Disposal Act

