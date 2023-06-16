Europe Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

The most recent study conducted by Report Ocean, titled “Global Europe Non Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030,” presents a comprehensive analysis of the worldwide market. This research delves into the factors driving the market, emerging trends, opportunities for development, as well as potential limitations that may affect the Europe Non Invasive Prenatal Testing. The report provides an estimation of the global market size and examines recent strategic actions taken by prominent international competitors.

Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing market is set to touch US$ 500 Million by 2025. The market is driven by number of factors such as high incidence rate of babies born with down syndrome, no risk of miscarriage with NIPT test, shifting trend towards child bearing at advanced maternal age (35 years or older), rising focus on reimbursement for NIPT and increasing preference for non–invasive techniques over invasive methods.

“Europe Non–Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Research Report 2018” presents an in–depth assessment of the Europe non–invasive prenatal testing market dynamics, opportunities, future roadmap, competitive landscape and discusses major trends. The report offers the most up–to–date industry data on the market situation and future outlook. The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2017 and forecasts until 2025.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveal facts on the market size, NIPT test volume, revenues and provides forecasts through 2025. A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share of country–based market. The report also includes assessment of comparative test analysis by companies. Key trends in terms of collaboration, partnership, merger & acquisition, venture capital investment, distribution and licensing agreement are analyzed with details. The report also explores detailed description of growth drivers and inhibitors of the Europe non–invasive prenatal testing market.

The superior geographic segments are identified in the report which studies NIPT test consumed and market revenue of the 15 countries. The countries included in this report are United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Netherland, Poland, Armenia, Moldova, Denmark from 2014 to 2017 and forecasts to 2025.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the Europe non–invasive prenatal testing market. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, NIPT test portfolios and latest development and trends of the non–invasive prenatal testing market.

The major European companies dominating this market for its products, services and continuous product developments are:

Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), LifeCodexx AG, Premaitha Health PLC and NIPD Genetics

Major and Promising NIPT Test Available in the European Region are:

• Panorama

• MaterniT21 PLUS

• Harmony

• Verifi

• NIFTY

• IONA

• PrenaTest

• Veracity

Major European Countries Analyzed Under This Report are:



• United Kingdom

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• France

• Switzerland

• Sweden

• Belgium

• Russia

• Turkey

• Netherland

• Poland

• Armenia

• Moldova

• Denmark

Major European NIPT Test Companies Analysis

• Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche)

• LifeCodexx AG

• Premaitha Health PLC

• NIPD Genetics

Key questions answered in this research report:

• At what pace is the NIPT test market growing in Europe? What will be growth trend in future?

• What are the key drivers and inhibitors in the current market? What will be the impact of

drivers and inhibitors in the future?

• What is the country revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which is the major country revenue

pockets for growth in the NIPT test market?

• What are the various NIPT test available in the European region and how they are poised to

grow?

• How is the market predicted to develop in the future?

• Who are the market players?

The Five Forces analysis examines the following factors:

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:

Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.

Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.

Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.

Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.

Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.

Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.

