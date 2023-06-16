Waste Management Market Set to Witness Exponential Market Growth | Waste Management Inc, Veolia Environnement, Suez

Astute Analytica’s Global Waste Management Market Report 2023 provides details on the market’s financial and technological aspects both today and in the future. The most comprehensive and substantial report to be added to the Astute Analytica market research library is this one.

According to a recent report published by Astute Analytica, titled, “Global Waste Management Market – Industry Dynamics, Market Size, And Opportunity Forecast To 2031,” the global waste management market registered growth at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2031. In 2019, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market, in terms of revenue, the region accounted for more than 55% of the global market share followed by Europe and South America.

Key Players

Waste Management Inc

Veolia Environnement

Suez

Republic Services

Remondis Se & Co. Kg

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Daiseki Co

Covanta Holding Corporation

Clean Harbors

Biffa Plc

The study divides the market into segments based on a number of factors, including Waste type, Waste Handling Method, and Material. This segmentation enables targeted insights into particular market categories and a better understanding of market dynamics. It gives a thorough analysis of the global market, covering regional trends, market size, prospects for expansion, and important market factors in each region.

Segmentation Overview

The global waste management market is segmented on the basis of Waste type, Waste Handling Method, and Material. These major market segments are further categorized to study the market in detail.

By Waste Type:

Municipal Waste

Industrial Waste

Hazardous Waste

Others

By Waste Handling Method:

Collection Services Storage & Handling Sorting Collection & Transportation

Disposal Services Recycling Incineration Landfill Compositing & anaerobic digestion Others



By Material:

Paper & Paperboard

Plastics

Metals

Glass

Food

Others

