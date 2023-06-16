Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Coast Guard sends patrol vessel on 2-month Pacific trip

Hsun Hu No. 9 will track down ships engaged in illegal fishing practices

  234
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/16 19:46
The Hsun Hu No. 9 will spend 60 days at sea. (CNA, CGA photo)

The Hsun Hu No. 9 will spend 60 days at sea. (CNA, CGA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Coast Guard Administration (CGA) ship left Kaohsiung Friday (June 16) on a two-month journey around the Pacific.

The Hsun Hu No. 9 patrol vessel will inspect fishing trawlers in international waters. Its specific mission is to catch instances of illegal fishing in the west and central Pacific, per CNA.

The patrol ship is expected to arrive back in Taiwan on Aug. 14, 60 days after its departure from Kaohsiung Port. Special measures were taken to prevent an outbreak of COVID-19 during the journey, according to CGA officials.

The crew will also look out for ships in trouble and provide the necessary assistance. Taiwan will thus fulfill its international obligations as a member of the global community, the CGA said.

Officials said the ship would adjust its course based upon weather conditions and according to operations of fishing vessels being monitored by the Hsun Hu No. 9. The mission shows that the government is concerned about the wellbeing of the fishermen, but also about protecting the ocean and its natural resources, the CGA said.
Coast Guard Administration
CGA
Pacific Ocean
fishing
illegal fishing
fishing trawlers

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan presidential candidate under fire for Diaoyutai comments in Japan
Taiwan presidential candidate under fire for Diaoyutai comments in Japan
2023/06/08 14:25
Taiwan scholar warns of dangers of eating giant isopods
Taiwan scholar warns of dangers of eating giant isopods
2023/05/26 13:31
Taiwan Coast Guard nabs Chinese ship loaded with eels
Taiwan Coast Guard nabs Chinese ship loaded with eels
2023/05/18 16:42
Man catches record-breaking giant snakehead fish in Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
Man catches record-breaking giant snakehead fish in Taiwan's Sun Moon Lake
2023/05/18 11:13
Taiwan Coast Guard receives new Anping-class patrol vessel
Taiwan Coast Guard receives new Anping-class patrol vessel
2023/05/15 15:58