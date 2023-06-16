HKBU hosts IACMR Conference to explore the future of business education

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 June 2023 - The 10th Biennial International Association for Chinese Management Research (IACMR) Conference hosted by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) is being held from 14 to 18 June on the University's campus.



Professor Alexander Wai, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU said that the Conference offers an ideal platform to discuss higher education’s models and practices in the fields of business and management.

IACMR is an academic organisation that serves scholars, students, managers and consultants who are interested in advancing their knowledge about organisational management in the Chinese context. The Association has over 14,000 registered members from almost 100 countries, and has been recognised as an authoritative, world-class academic research organisation in the area of Chinese management.



Themed "Globalisation in Flux: China and the World", this year's IACMR Conference gathers nearly 2,000 scholars and experts from around the world to share the latest research and exchange views on Chinese management and organisations under continuous change in globalisation.



The Conference's welcome reception was held on 14 June. Professor Zhang Zhixue, President of IACMR, and Professor Alexander Wai, President and Vice-Chancellor of HKBU delivered welcome remarks at the reception.



In his remarks, Professor Wai said that rapid technological developments have taken the world by storm, with the most recent example being the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT. Ongoing global challenges and geopolitical dynamics will continue to create uncertainties on the outlook of globalisation in future.



"As educators at HKBU, one of our key concerns in addressing the challenge of globalisation is to educate the next generation with an innovative and transdisciplinary approach, so that they will be equipped with the skills, knowledge and visionary mindset to help them seize the opportunities that technology brings," he said.



One of the highlights of the Conference will be the Dean's Forum to be held tomorrow (17 June). Seven renowned scholars and heads of business schools from Arizona State University, Fudan University, The Education University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Baptist University, Tsinghua University and The University of Hong Kong will discuss on the theme "The Future of Business Education".



Professor Ed Snape, Dean of the School of Business at HKBU, will discuss at the Forum how business schools should nurture students to meet employers' demands and develop stronger ties with the industries. Other issues to be explored at the Forum include the challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) and Chatbot posed to business education, the future of online and hybrid learning, and the development of business schools in the post-COVID era, etc.



The Conference also features almost 100 keynote panels, symposiums, paper presentations and roundtables on diversified topics for intellectual exchanges of scholars, research students, and practitioners in Asia and beyond. They will explore new concepts, theories and examine empirical findings in rigorous and creative ways. Scholars and research students from HKBU have also participated actively in the Conference, and used this opportunity to share with their counterparts their education and research excellence.



