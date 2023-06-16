Hospital to offer free drug tests to all New Taipei preschoolers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Health and Welfare's (MOHW) Taipei Hospital on Friday (June 16) announced that it will provide free qualitative testing for barbiturates and benzodiazepines for preschool children in New Taipei City.

In a press release, the hospital stated that children in preschools across New Taipei City are eligible for a free urine test. The tests will be administered by the hospital's Pediatrics Clinic and parents should bring their child's health insurance card and preschool attendance certificate when registering. Beyond the urine test, the cost of any additional testing must be paid by parents.

In New Taipei City's Banqiao District, news broke earlier in June that several teachers at a preschool were accused of giving phenobarbital to students. On June 8, the MOHW ordered the Taipei Hospital to provide medical examinations and treatment free of charge for children involved in the case.

Students involved in the incident received free medical consultations, blood sampling, urinalysis, psychological counseling, and other medical services.

The hospital stated that if a child is suffering from emotional stress or insomnia, parents can call a special consultation hotline. Special personnel will then confirm the status of the child with the parents and provide them with expedited access to treatment in necessary, with children in New Taipei exempt from registration and examination fees.

Lin Ching-eng (林慶豐), executive director of the Hospital and Social Welfare Organization's Administration Commission was cited by CNA as saying that as of 12 p.m. on Friday, a total of 189 consultation calls had been received, along with 51 in-person visits, and 83 parents who requested testing of a child's hair sample. The results for most of the tests were released Friday evening.

Parents in New Taipei can call the MOHW Taipei Hospital directly for more information at 02-2276-5566, extension 2536.