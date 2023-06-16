Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan ex-military chief says China aircraft carriers pose threat to global order

Lee Hsi-ming: Taiwan should worry more about missiles, submarines, bombers

  1255
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/16 17:51
China's Liaoning aircraft carrier. 

China's Liaoning aircraft carrier.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s aircraft carriers are not specifically targeting Taiwan but pose a threat to the United States-led global security order, a former chief of Taiwan’s general staff said Friday (June 16).

Lee Hsi-ming (李喜明) was speaking at the presentation of a report about Taiwan’s defense situation by the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science Foundation (TSEF), per CNA. Lee is a retired admiral and a former vice defense minister known for his outspoken views.

He said that instead of worrying about China’s aircraft carriers, Taiwan should regard Dongfeng ballistic missiles, long-range bombers, and submarines as the key threats. Their reach already includes the country, Lee said.

At present, China has two aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong, with a third one, the Fujian, still not ready. Some analysts said that China could blockade and prevent aid from reaching Taiwan by posting a carrier each north, east, and south of the country.

However, Lee disagreed, saying the carriers would not be useful in an attack against Taiwan, as they would not be able to withstand attacks by the U.S. military.

The TSEF report also emphasized the importance of cybersecurity and of countering “gray zone tactics,” hostile actions which stop short of outright warfare.
aircraft carriers
Chinese threat
China Navy
Chinese aircraft carrier
Liaoning aircraft carrier
Shandong aircraft carrier
Lee Hsi-ming
TSEF

RELATED ARTICLES

Map shows where Chinese fighter intercepted US spy plane near Taiwan ADIZ
Map shows where Chinese fighter intercepted US spy plane near Taiwan ADIZ
2023/06/01 13:12
Chinese aircraft carrier steams through Taiwan Strait
Chinese aircraft carrier steams through Taiwan Strait
2023/05/27 16:06
US Representative Mike Gallagher wants Taiwan at top of arms delivery list
US Representative Mike Gallagher wants Taiwan at top of arms delivery list
2023/05/20 20:46
USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group patrols southeast of Taiwan
USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group patrols southeast of Taiwan
2023/05/16 12:02
Taiwan intelligence chief addresses university for first time in 25 years
Taiwan intelligence chief addresses university for first time in 25 years
2023/05/04 16:15