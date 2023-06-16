Alexa
Durian ramen to go on sale in south Taiwan

'Ramen was born in China, mastered in Japan, died in Taiwan’

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/16 17:24
Shanhetang's Durian Ramen. (Facebook, Shanhetang Ramen photo)

Shanhetang's Durian Ramen. (Facebook, Shanhetang Ramen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In what has been described as a “crime against food,” a ramen shop in Kaohsiung is set to offer durian flavored ramen served in a hollowed-out durian shell.

The ramen shop responsible for the creation posted on social media Tuesday (June 13) and said the dish will set customers back between NT$680 (US$22.50) and NT$780, and will be available from the Gangshan branch of Kaohsiung’s Shanhetang Ramen (山禾堂拉麵) starting June 22. The pork bone ramen has a coconut milk and pureed durian base served with fresh durian pulp, with an optional century egg.

Internet users’ comments ranged from “this is the most beautiful dish I have ever seen“ to calling for sanctions to be imposed on Taiwan. “The old saying, ‘Ramen was born in China, got mastered in Japan, and died in Taiwan’ actually was a prophecy,” one Twitter user said in response.

Store owner Sun Hao-en (孙浡恩) told the China Times his family are durian lovers, and that he got the idea for the dish when visiting Malaysia. Sun said that store employees do not like preparing the dish, and have to wear two facemasks when preparing it to mask the fruit’s smell, which has been variously described as akin to hot trash, raw sewage, and sweat-drenched clothing.

Unsettling ramen dishes may be having a moment in Taiwan, as the durian noodle bowl comes after ramen dishes topped with whole frogs and isopods made headlines in recent weeks.
