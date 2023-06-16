Taiwan’s Asus ROG Ally now available worldwide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Asus ROG Ally, a handheld gaming device unveiled last month, was made available for sale worldwide this week.

The ROG Ally is a portable gaming PC that runs on Windows 11, while the higher-end model is powered by AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor featuring 8 Zen 4 cores, which was made using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s (TSMC) 4 nm process, and Radeon graphics, according to Anandtech.

It has a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a 1080p resolution. The ROG Ally also comes with a Dolby Atmos audio system with Smart Amp speakers and noise cancellation technology.

In terms of memory and storage, the device sports 16 GB of LPDDR5-6400 memory and a 512GB M.2-2230 solid-state drive. The portable gaming PC also comes with a Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth adapter, a MicroSD card slot for extra storage, a USB Type-C port for charging and display output, and an ROG XG Mobile connector for connecting external GPUs, per Anandtech.

The ROG Ally has Xbox-style controls that can be customized and weighs around 600 grams, according to Eurogamer. It has a relatively small battery at 40Wh, but can run up to two hours under heavy gaming workloads, Anandtech noted.

The higher end ROG Ally with the Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor is now available in the U.S. for US$699 (NT$21,460). Asus is planning on releasing a less expensive model with a Ryzen Z1 processor later this year, which is expected to cost US$599.