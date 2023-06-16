Taiwan’s Cross Penghu Bay Swim welcomes 1,393 swimmers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A record number of 1,393 swimmers are expected to show up Sunday (June 18) for the Cross Penghu Bay Swim in the Taiwan Strait county of Penghu.

The toughest category, the 5,000 meters challenge, has a record number of participants, 432 in all, CNA reported Friday (June 16). The 2,000 m challenge will see 504 swimmers and the 500 m challenge 457, according to the organizers.

This weekend marks the 21st edition of the event, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. County officials said they hoped the massive swim would help revive tourism in the islands, located halfway between Taiwan’s main island and China.

In addition, Penghu is also organizing a wide variety of land and offshore activities to attract more visitors. The list includes a water carnival with the opportunity to experience canoeing and standup paddleboarding (SUP), and gourmet food tasting at the Guanyin Temple Recreation Area, per the Liberty Times.

Penghu County Government said it was still planning more sports activities, including Dragon Boat races, an Asian beach volleyball competition, and an international junior baseball championship.