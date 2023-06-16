Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's National Chengchi University to remove Chiang Kai-shek portrait from auditorium

Name of bus stop will also be changed from 'Bronze Statue of Chiang Kai-shek' to 'Hero Slope Station'

  1352
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/06/16 15:43
Portrait of Chiang Kai-shek in NCCU's Siwei Tang Auditorium. (National Chengchi University Student Association photo)

Portrait of Chiang Kai-shek in NCCU's Siwei Tang Auditorium. (National Chengchi University Student Association photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Chengchi University (NCCU) will remove a portrait of Taiwan's former dictator Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) from an auditorium and rename a bus stop associated with him.

The university approved a student proposal to take down Chiang's portrait from Siwei Tang Auditorium and change the name of a bus stop near an equestrian statue of Chiang, the student association said Thursday.

The university was founded in Nanjing, China, in 1927 to train cadres for the Kuomintang's National Revolutionary Army. Chiang was the first dean and many statues of him were erected on the campus in Taipei's Wenshan District.

Taiwan's National Chengchi University to remove Chiang Kai-shek portrait from auditorium
Equestrian statue of Chiang Kai-shek near bus stop. (National Chengchi University Student Association photo)

But student groups have called for removing Chiang's vestiges because of atrocities he committed while ruling Taiwan under martial law. The university removed the lyrics of its anthem tied to Kuomintang ideology in 2017 and a bronze statue of Chiang in 2018.

The student association said the portrait honored Chiang as a dictator and was a "symbol of an authoritarian ruler." It also said the bus stop, named "Bronze Statue of Chiang Kai-shek," was closer to a staircase known as the "Hero Slope."

It successfully lobbied to rename the bus stop "Hero Slope Station" (好漢坡站).

Taiwan's National Chengchi University to remove Chiang Kai-shek portrait from auditorium
Bus stop to be renamed. (National Chengchi University Student Association photo)
Chiang Kai-shek
name change
National Chengchi University
transitional justice

RELATED ARTICLES

7-Eleven told to remove beer with packaging referring to 'Taiwan, China'
7-Eleven told to remove beer with packaging referring to 'Taiwan, China'
2023/06/07 20:48
Video shows Taiwan honor guard fight with protestor who sprayed paint on Chiang Kai-shek statue
Video shows Taiwan honor guard fight with protestor who sprayed paint on Chiang Kai-shek statue
2023/04/27 18:47
Another Chiang statue bites the dust
Another Chiang statue bites the dust
2023/04/21 11:26
Honduran students grateful for support from Taiwan
Honduran students grateful for support from Taiwan
2023/03/29 11:58
China cries foul over rectification of Taiwan de facto embassy name in Fiji
China cries foul over rectification of Taiwan de facto embassy name in Fiji
2023/03/29 10:59