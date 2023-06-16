Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/06/16 15:06
An aircraft in Frankfurt, Germany, flies past the moon on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Manchster City players celebrate their 1-0 win at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the At...
Emergency teams help rush to safety an evacuee who had came under fire from Russian forces while trying to flee by boat from the Russian-occupied east...
Manchester City's head coach Pep Guardiola kisses the trophy after winning the Champions League final soccer match between Manchester City and Inter M...
Family members of former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi, from left, daughters Eleonora and Barbara, and son Luigi, acknowledge the crowd at the end...
The hearse carrying the casket of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi leaves after his state funeral inside Milan's Duomo Gothic-era Cathedral, I...
Ukraine Special Operations Forces fire a 122mm howitzer D-30 towards Russian positions in the Kherson region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Pho...
Young cadets sing the national anthem during a graduation ceremony in a cadet lyceum in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsk...
Spectators are reflected in a window as Serbia's Novak Djokovic serves for the match during the semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament a...
Maasai morans (warriors) perform traditional jumping as Kenya's Maasai community held an inaugural Maasai Cultural Festival, on the outskirts of Maasa...
Spectators wave their hands as they watch a concert dedicated to the Day of Russia during sunset at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on Monday, June 12, ...
Houses are seen underwater and polluted by oil in a flooded neighbourhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Saturday, June 10, 2023. The destruction of the Kakhovk...
Survivors of a shipwreck sleep at a warehouse at the port in Kalamata town, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) southwest of Athens, Wednesday, June 14, ...

June 9-15, 2023

Devastating floods in southern Ukraine prompted evacuations. Russians celebrated the Day of Russia, former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi’s state funeral was held in Milan, and a boat carrying migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece. In the world of sports, Manchester City celebrated winning the Champions League soccer tournament.

This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Emilio Morenatti, chief photographer in Madrid.