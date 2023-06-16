Alexa
India Greenhouse Horticulture Market revenue from US$190.84 Mn in 2021 to US$ 271.25 Mn by 2030

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2023/06/16 06:09

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market. This comprehensive report offers the latest data on the market and provides insights into its growth prospects and challenges.

One of the tools used in this report to evaluate the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities. The report also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$190.84 Mn in 2021 to US$ 271.25 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 3.37% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

