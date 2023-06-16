India Greenhouse Horticulture Market revenue from US$190.84 Mn in 2021 to US$ 271.25 Mn by 2030

The leading companies in the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market include

The key players in the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market areGodrej Agrovet Ltd.,UPL Ltd.,Goodricke Group Ltd.,Tata Coffee Ltd.,Kaveri Seed Co Ltd,Keventer Agro Ltd.,Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd,Tropical Agrosystem India (P) Ltd.,Vanashree Agriculture Private Limited,Corteva Agriscience India Pvt Ltd,East West Seed India Pvt Ltd,Ebro India Pvt Ltd,EI Dupont India Pvt Ltd andCargill India Pvt Ltdamong others.

The report also continuously monitors the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. The report discusses the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

The segmentation overview of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market includes

By Covering Material segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Plastic

Glass

Polyethylene (PE) film

Polycarbonate

Acrylic

Others

By Crop Type segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Fruits

Vegetables Root Crops Leafy Greens Fruits Crops

Flowers and Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Others

By Greenhouse Type segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Lean-to greenhouse

Detached greenhouse

Ridge and furrow greenhouses

By Technology segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Low cost

Medium Tech

High Tech

By Application segment of the India Greenhouse Horticulture Market is sub-segmented into:

Food products

Ornamental

Medicinal ingredients

Others

