Europe and South East Asia Modular Chiller Market Dynamics, Analysis Segments and Supply Demand Forecast 2022 to 2027

The report also includes a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields and representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain. The Europe Modular Chiller Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 529.2 Mn in 2021 to US$ 724.0 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027. Whereas, South East Asia Modular Chiller Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 40.50 Mn in 2021 to US$ 59.40 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

The leading companies in the Europe and South East Asia Modular Chiller Market include.

The key players in the Europe and SEA Modular Chiller Market are 1st Cooling Inc., AEC Inc., Carrier Corporation, ClimaCool Corp., Croll Reynolds, Delta T Systems, Frigel, Gree Electric Appliances Inc., HIVER Aircon Pvt. Ltd, Mcquay Air-Conditioning Limited, Midea Group, Multistack, LLC, Trane Technologies plc.,

The segmentation overview of the Europe and South East Asia Modular Chiller Market includes.

By Product Type segment of the Europe and SEA Modular Chiller Market is sub-segmented into:

Water-Cooled <50kW 51-100kW 101-200kW 201-300kW >301kW

Air-Cooled <50kW 51-100kW 101-200kW 201-300kW >301kW



By Demand segment of the Europe and SEA Modular Chiller Market is sub-segmented into:

New Market

Replacement Market

By Application segment of the Europe and SEA Modular Chiller Market is sub-segmented into:

Commercial Data Centers Corporate Offices Public Buildings Mercantile & Service Healthcare Others

Industrial Chemical Food & Beverage Metal Manufacturing & Machining Medical & Pharmaceutical Plastics Others

Residential Multistorey Bungalows/ Villas



By Region segment of the Europe and SEA Modular Chiller Market is sub-segmented into:

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Rest of Europe

South East Asia Indonesia Thailand Singapore Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Myanmar Rest of SEA



