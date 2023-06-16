Delphos Strongly Believes in Mongolia’s Potential and is Committed to it Surpassing Predicted GDP Growth

Bart Turtelboom, Chairman at Delphos, was speaker at the 2nd Green Finance International Forum in Ulaanbaatar

WASHINGTON DC, US - Media OutReach - 16 June 2023 - Delphos International, the 35-year expertise with addressing the toughest deals in structuring transactions across more than seventy frontier markets, strongly believes in Mongolia’s sustainable economic growth. The Chairman of Delphos and their head of strategic partnerships will be participating in the “Financing a green and SDG-aligned future” during the Sustainable Finance Week 2023 under the auspices of the President of Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar on June 13th and 14th, to continue their work with local partners on financing inclusive and sustainable growth in Mongolia. The Green Finance International Forum is hosted by the Office of the President of Mongolia, Mongolian Sustainable Finance Association, Institute of Finance and Sustainability of China, IFC International Finance Corporation Sustainable Banking and Finance Network and the Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia. Through a global collaboration understanding and best practices in green financing. Mongolia can be a leader in combating climate change.Members of the Delphos team have been actively involved in supporting high growth businesses in Mongolia for fifteen years in the sectors of energy, infrastructure and in creating social impact. In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Mongolia’s projects have led to annual COemission reductions of more than 9 million tonnes to date. With a population of three and half million, Mongolia has a projected Real GDP growth of 4.5 % indicated by the International Monetary Fund.Bart Turtelboom, Chairman and CEO of Delphos states:“We have been watching Mongolia with interest and we are excited for Mongolia which we believe can rise above expectations in three to five years. Determined policy push in local currency financing market can have great effects on Mongolia’s sustainable financing infrastructure. Mongolia is on the right path, with political stability, a fast growing private sector and its commitment to the SDGs.”Delphos believes that Mongolia has an important role to play in the global energy transition and that green finance can ensure Mongolia is on a rapid and sustainable development path ahead of many other economies in the world that are struggling to achieve modest growth.Hashtag: #Delphos #Mongolia #Greenfinance #SustainableFinance

