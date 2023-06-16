Adaptogens Market Size, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2031 | Dabur India Ltd, Emami Limited, Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analyzed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the Adaptogens. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The Adaptogens study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the Adaptogens.
The global adaptogens market revenue was around US$ 10.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 20.9 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
Adaptogens are mushrooms and herbs that aid a person’s body respond to anxiety, stress, exhaustion, and other conditions. They can be consumed by adding them to food or drinks, in the form of tea, or as capsules. They help a person’s body regain its equilibrium by controlling both physical and emotional stressors.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Customers are stopping using pharmaceutical and medical items in significant numbers since they don’t provide the desired results. As a result, the pharmaceutical sector is using adaptogens more frequently to treat cardiovascular, kidney, and digestive issues, which is fueling the market growth.
Increase in demand from the beverage sector and rising demand from consumers of healthy foods as an adaptogen is available in powder form and helps to lessen anxiety and improve mental stability. In addition, growing people’s concerns about their health. Such factors fuel the market growth.
Growing public awareness of the many health benefits of adaptogens is predicted to boost the market.
Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic
Due to COVID-19, there had an increase in demand for healthful, natural food products, including adaptogens. The sales of various products have surged, as health-conscious consumers use adaptogens to maintain a stress-free and active lifestyle. In addition, since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more cautious about what they eat and want to include products in their supplements. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific dominated the market in terms of the largest share. Adaptogens are becoming more and more popular in beverages due to their capacity to enhance mental health and assist in reducing the negative effects of stress on the body. High demand for healthy beverages and rising consumer health consciousness are expected to drive product demand and boost market growth in this region.
Leading Competitors
The leading competitors in the global adaptogens market are:
Dabur India Ltd
Emami Limited
Kairali Ayurvedic Group
Himalaya Wellness
Colgate-Palmolive Company
Procter & Gamble
Patanjali Ayurved Limited
Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt Ltd
Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt Ltd
Unilever
Enomark Biotech (Enomark Healthcare)
Riaan Wellness Pvt Ltd
Givaudan International SA (NATUREX S.A.)
PLT Health Solutions
Indena S.P.A
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global adaptogens market segmentation focuses on Source, End Use, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Source
Ashwagandha
Ginseng
Astragalus
Holy Basils
Rhodiola Roseas
Schisandra
Adaptogenic mushrooms
Others
Segmentation based on End Use
Powder
Capsules
Teas and Beverages
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Food and Beverages
Dietary and Sports Supplements
Cosmetics
Animal Feed
Pharmaceutical
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Business to Business
Business to Consumer
? Supermarket and hypermarket
? Specialty store
? Pharmacies and drug stores
? Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Adaptogens Market Research Report Scenario includes:
>The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Adaptogens Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.
>The report starts with the key takeaways, highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Adaptogens Market.
>Provides the research methodology of the study.
>Further provides PEST analysis for each region.
>Highlights the key industry dynamics in the Adaptogens Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.
>Discusses the global Adaptogens Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2031.
