Bill Gates set to meet China's President Xi Jinping: reports

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, reported China's state media.

Gates will meet President Xi in Beijing, reported the broadcaster CCTV. This will be his first visit in four years.

The head of the Gates Foundation is one of the first Western business leaders to visit China since the country ended its strict COVID controls.

Gates to help China fight malaria, tuberculosis

On Thursday, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said that it would give $50 million (€45 million) to support Chinese efforts to fight malaria and tuberculosis.

Gates will also meet global health and development partners in Beijing.

More to follow...

