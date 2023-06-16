New TPASS monthly commuter cards go on sale across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sales of a new monthly card that can be used across multiple modes of public transportation in one of three regions started on Thursday (June 15).

"TPASS" is valid for 30 days and can be used on the MRT, local city buses, intercity buses, light rail trains, Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) trains, certain ferries, and bicycle-sharing services. Although the service does not go into effect until July 1, the new cards went on presale Thursday at most MRT stations, TRA stations, intercity bus stations, and convenience stores, according to EasyCard.

Holders of EasyCards can have the monthly fee for the TPASS added to their cards. As of Thursday, the service can be purchased with the EasyCard EasyWallet, while starting on July 1, Samsung Wallet EasyCard can be used to pay for the service.

The service is being launched in 11 counties and cities in Taiwan and is divided into three regions: Northern, central, and southern Taiwan. The northern Taiwan region includes the four cities of Keelung, Taipei, New Taipei, and Taoyuan.

The central region encompasses Taichung City and the counties of Miaoli, Nantou, and Changhua. The southern region comprises Pingtung County and the cities of Tainan and Kaohsiung.

In northern Taiwan, the monthly pass will cost NT$1,200 (US$39), which is NT$80 lower than the current monthly fare that was only available in Taipei and New Taipei. In central Taiwan, the pass will cost NT$699 for residents of Taichung, and NT$999 for non-Taichung residents, according to the Taichung MRT (TMRT).

Commuters, residents and non-residents of the counties of Changhua, Miaoli, and Nantou will have to pay NT$699. There will also be a separate commuter card for the TMRT, public buses, and bicycle-sharing services available, specifically in Taichung City, which is NT$299 for residents and NT$599 for non-residents.

In southern Taiwan, the TPASS will cost NT$999 for commuters in Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Pingtung County. The pass also includes trips on Kaohsiung City ferries running between Gushan and Qijin, and between Qianzhen and Zhongshou.