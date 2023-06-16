UFC Fight Night: Holloway VS. The Korean Zombie in Singapore for Asia Prime Time Showdown in August

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 June 2023 - UFC®, the world's premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organization, returns to Singapore with UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE and the semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 2.





UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE takes place on Saturday, August 26, in local prime time at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, featuring two of the best featherweights in the world, #2 former title contender Max "Blessed" Holloway versus #7 "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. The event will begin at 5p.m.SGT, followed by the main card at 8p.m.



The semifinals for ROAD TO UFC Season 2 will take place on August 27, the only tournament where the best MMA prospects from across Asia compete for UFC contracts.



Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, the weekend of events embodies the vibrancy of the country and showcases it as an exemplary destination for international sporting events. Singapore sits alongside other major international locations to regularly hold UFC events, including Abu Dhabi, London, Las Vegas, and New York City.



"We can't wait to put on another thrilling event for our loyal fans in Singapore and showcase this dynamic city," said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia. "With two future UFC Hall Of Famers facing each other for the first time, this card promises to be one for the ages. We are thankful for STB's continued support."



"UFC's continued presence in Singapore strengthens our position as the leading destination for world-class sports and leisure events. We are delighted to build on last year's success with an action-packed weekend this August, and we look forward to UFC fighters and fans enjoying all that Singapore has to offer as a dynamic and vibrant destination," added Ong Ling Lee, STB's Executive Director for Sports and Wellness.



UFC® FIGHT NIGHT: HOLLOWAY vs. THE KOREAN ZOMBIE will be the fifth UFC event in Singapore. UFC® 275: TEIXEIRA vs PROCHAZKA in 2022 made history as the first UFC Pay Per View event ever held in Southeast Asia and set the record for the highest gate for a Singapore Indoor Stadium event.



For more information, visit https://ufc.com/singapore .



Hashtag: #UFC





https://www.facebook.com/UFC/

https://www.instagram.com/ufc

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.