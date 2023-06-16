Jamaican women protest 'subpar' support ahead of the Women's World Cup

Players from the Jamaican women's national team took to social media to decry what they term subpar support from their federation heading into the Women's World Cup next month.

Cheyna Matthews and Khadija “Bunny” Shaw were among the players who posted a lengthy statement Thursday about pay issues and other problems that they hope will be addressed by the Jamaican Football Federation.

“On multiple occasions, we have sat down with the federation to respectfully express concerns resulting from subpar planning, transportation, accommodations, training conditions, compensation, communication, nutrition and accessibility to proper resources,” the statement said. “We have also showed up repeatedly without receiving contractually agreed upon compensation."

The statement said players were told their concerns would be addressed in a timely manner but weren't. The Jamaican federation did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Jamaica, which is playing in just its second World Cup, opens tournament play on July 23 against France. The Reggae Girlz also have Brazil and Panama in their group at the tournament cohosted by Australia and New Zealand. Shaw, who also plays for Manchester City, is Jamaica's captain and all-time scoring leader with 55 goals in 38 appearances.

Jamaica was the first-ever Caribbean team to make the World Cup field in 2019, but it was eliminated after the group stage in France. The Reggae Girlz qualified for this year's World Cup as one of the top four finishers at the CONCACAF W Championship.

The Reggae Girlz have long struggled with funding, turning in the past to Cedella Marley, daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, who has tirelessly fundraised and procured sponsors.

Players also expressed disappointment over missed international windows for exhibition matches to help the team prepare. They also questioned whether a team camp would be held before Jamaica's first match at the World Cup.

“We hope that by using our platforms to express the reality of our situation, our efforts will be reciprocated,” the statement said. “We hope there will be immediate and systematic change within our federation and those in charge of protecting the integrity of women's football.”

