Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils locked up one of their talented young players on Thursday, signing Swedish forward Jesper Bratt to an eight-year, $63 million contract extension.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the deal, which will pay the 24-year-old an average of $7.875 million annually. The contract starts out with a $10 million salary next season and gradually decreases to $6 million in the final year, 2030-31.

Bratt, who earned $5.45 million last season, was a restricted free agent. He had 32 goals and 41 assists as the Devils made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. His 32 goals and plus-14 rating were career highs.

“It was always a priority to keep Jesper Bratt here long term and both parties are thrilled that a deal was completed,” Fitzgerald said. “I value and commend the commitment Jesper made to this organization. We believe that he is a special player and a key member of our core group of talent who will contribute toward the team’s long-term success, and organizational goal of bringing the Stanley Cup back to New Jersey."

Bratt has played six seasons with the Devils, starting in 2017-18. He is one of 10 players in franchise history to have 70-plus points in multiple seasons. He is also the first Devils player since Zach Parise (2008-09 to 2009-10) with at least 70 points in consecutive seasons.

Bratt slumped in the playoffs, scoring a goal and five assists as New Jersey beat the Rangers in seven games in the first round and lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in five in the second.

Bratt has 102 goals and 174 assists in his career, the most points earned by a player drafted after the second round from the 2016 draft.

Prior to the NHL, the winger spent two seasons playing in Sweden.

