GABA (gamma-Aminobutyric acid) Market Sales to Expand at Remarkable 7.6% CAGR through 2029

The GABA (gamma-Aminobutyric acid) market refers to the segment of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry that focuses on the production and sale of products containing gamma-Aminobutyric acid. GABA is a naturally occurring amino acid and neurotransmitter in the central nervous system.

GABA plays a crucial role in regulating brain activity and is known for its calming and relaxing effects. It acts as an inhibitory neurotransmitter, helping to reduce neuronal excitability and promote feelings of relaxation and tranquility. Due to its potential benefits for stress reduction and anxiety relief, GABA has gained attention in the health and wellness industry.

The global GABA market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2029. The market is driven by the increasing demand for GABA supplements for a variety of health benefits, including sleep improvement, anxiety relief, and muscle relaxation.

Key Takeaways

The global GABA market is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2029.

The North American market is expected to be the largest market for GABA, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

The dietary supplements segment is expected to be the largest market for GABA, followed by the food and beverage segment.

The key players in the GABA market are Kyowa Hakko Bio, Glanbia Nutritionals, Amino Up Chemical, and AMINOPURE.

Market Demand and Trend:

The demand for GABA-based products is driven by the growing interest in mental well-being and stress management. Consumers are increasingly seeking natural and alternative solutions to address anxiety, sleep disorders, and other conditions related to the nervous system.

One notable trend in the GABA market is the increasing use of GABA in dietary supplements and functional foods. GABA is incorporated into formulations targeting stress reduction, mood enhancement, and improved sleep quality. Its incorporation into products such as capsules, tablets, powders, and beverages has expanded its accessibility to a wider consumer base.

Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market:

The largest market for GABA-based products is Asia-Pacific, particularly countries like Japan, China, and South Korea. These regions have a long-standing tradition of using natural remedies for health and well-being. GABA has gained significant popularity in the form of dietary supplements and functional foods in these countries.

The fastest-growing market for GABA is North America, driven by the increasing consumer awareness of mental health and the demand for natural and holistic approaches to stress management. The region has witnessed a surge in the availability of GABA-based products, including dietary supplements and beverages.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The following are the drivers of the global GABA market:

Increasing demand for GABA supplements for a variety of health benefits

The growing popularity of dietary supplements

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as anxiety and insomnia

Restraints

The following are the restraints of the global GABA market:

Lack of awareness about the benefits of GABA

High cost of GABA supplements

Availability of alternative products such as melatonin and valerian root

Opportunities

The following are the opportunities of the global GABA market:

Development of new GABA products

Expansion into new markets

Collaboration with other companies in the industry

Challenges

The following are the challenges of the global GABA market:

Competition from other companies in the industry

Regulation of GABA supplements by government agencies

Lack of scientific evidence to support some of the claims made about GABA

Target Audience to Benefit from This Report

The following are the target audience to benefit from this report:

Market players

Investors

Governments

Academic institutions

Future Trends in the Market

The following are the future trends in the global GABA market:

Development of new GABA products

Expansion into new markets

Collaboration with other companies in the industry

Key Market Segments

Type

Chemical Synthesis

Biological Fermentation

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Animal Feeds

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Pharma Foods International

Zhejiang Yiwan Biolabs Co. Ltd

Shanghai Richen

Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech Co. Ltd

Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical CO. Ltd.

Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical Co. Ltd

Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech Co. Ltd

Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology Co. Ltd

