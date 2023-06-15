Asia Pacific Disinfection Robots Market CAGR of 33.0% Potential of Market Size What Lies Ahead for Future Growth | Blue Ocean Robotics, Bridgeport Magnetics Group, Fetch Robotics Inc

The “Asia Pacific Disinfection Robots Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Asia Pacific disinfection robots market will grow by 33.0% annually with a total addressable market cap of $5,624.2 million over 2021-2030 owing to the high incidence of hospital acquired infections, increasing investments on healthcare infrastructure, and growing adoption of advanced medical robots across a variety of verticals.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 59 figures, this 109-page report Asia Pacific Disinfection Robots Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (UV, HPV, Spray, Combined), Technology (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous), End User (Healthcare Facilities, Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies, Hospitality, Transportation, Warehouses and Shopping Malls), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific disinfection robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify disinfection robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Technology, End User, and Region

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Akara Robotics Ltd.

Bioquell PLC (Ecolab Inc.)

Blue Ocean Robotics

Bridgeport Magnetics Group

Fetch Robotics Inc

Finsen Technologies (Thor UV-C)

Mediland Enterprise Corporation

Nevoa Inc.

Rubedo Sistemos

Skytron (Infection Prevention Technologies)

Tru-D SmartUVC

Based on Product Type

Ultraviolet Light Disinfection Robots

o Ultraviolet (UV) Mercury Disinfection Robots

o Pulsed UV Xenon Disinfection Robots

Hydrogen Peroxide Vapor (HPV) Disinfection Robots

Disinfection Spray Robots

Combined System Robots

Based on Technology

Semi-Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

Based on End User

Healthcare Facilities

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Hospitality

Transportation

Warehouses and Shopping Malls

Other End Users

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Product Type, Technology, and End User over the forecast years are also included.