Middle East SCADA Market Embracing the Future of Market Size Strategies for Epic Growth | ABB Ltd., B-SCADA Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, General Electric Co

The “Middle East SCADA Market ” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.
Middle East SCADA market will reach $2,682.8 million by 2027, growing by 8.9% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the increasing demand for SCADA systems in a magnitude of industries coupled with the growing availability and affordability of more advanced automation workflow solutions.
A release on June 8th, 2022, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022.In April 2022, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2022, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID-19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2022 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the ICT industries. resulting in a large market for Middle East SCADA Market .
Highlighted with 40 tables and 49 figures, this 142-page report Middle East SCADA Market 2021-2027 by System Component (Supervisory Station, RTU, PLC, HMI, Communication Infrastructure), Architecture Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid), Industry Vertical, and Country: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Middle East SCADA market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porters Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify SCADA market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Architecture Type, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
ABB Ltd.
B-SCADA Inc.
Emerson Electric Co.
Endress+Hauser AG
General Electric Co.
Hitachi, Ltd.
Honeywell International Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm)
Larsen & Toubro Limited
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Omron Corporation
Rockwell Automation Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Siemens AG
TechnipFMC plc
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Based on System Component
Supervisory Station
Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)
Human Machine Interface (HMI)
Communication Infrastructure
Based on Architecture Type
Hardware
Software
Services
Based on Deployment Mode
On-premise Systems
Cloud-based Systems
Hybrid Systems
Based on Industry Vertical
Oil and Gas Industry
Electrical Power Industry
Chemical and Petrochemical Industry
Water and Wastewater Treatment
Transportation
Telecommunication
Pharmaceutical Industry
Others
Geographically
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Rest of Middle East
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by System Component, Architecture Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The Four Forces analysis examines the following factors:
- Market demand: This involves assessing the level of demand for the product or service in the market.
- Competitive intensity: This analyzes the level of competition within the market, including the number and strength of competitors.
- Supplier power: This evaluates the bargaining power of suppliers and their influence on the market.
- Buyer power: This assesses the bargaining power of buyers and their impact on the market.
The SWOT analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Strengths: These are the internal factors that give the company a competitive advantage or unique capabilities.
- Weaknesses: These are the internal factors that hinder the company’s performance or put it at a disadvantage compared to competitors.
- Opportunities: These are the external factors and market conditions that can be leveraged to the company’s advantage.
- Threats: These are the external factors and challenges that may negatively affect the company’s performance or competitive position.
The PESTLE analysis takes into account the following dimensions:
- Political factors: This includes political policies, stability, and factors related to trade, fiscal policies, and taxation policies.
- Economic factors: This involves analyzing interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates.
- Social factors: These encompass changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, shifts in attitudes, and changes in lifestyles.
- Technological factors: This examines changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, and research and development in the relevant industry.
- Legal factors: This entails analyzing employment legislation, consumer law, health and safety regulations, as well as international trade regulations and restrictions.
- Environmental factors: This dimension considers aspects such as climate change, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability practices.
