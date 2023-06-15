Asia Pacific SCADA Market Future of Market Size Trends and Predictions for Epic Growth | Siemens AG, TechnipFMC plc, Yokogawa Electric Corporation

The “Asia Pacific SCADA Market” industry is poised for significant growth in the coming years. This expansion can be attributed to several factors, including an upward trend in personal spending, the global surge in urbanization, and the increasing adoption of cutting-edge technologies. The market analysis also considers the potential influence of government policies and market regulations on the industry’s development. This report offers a detailed examination of future revenue projections, market demands, regional analysis, and other crucial information about the target market, including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. Additionally, the report provides insights into the key companies operating in the market, supply chain trends, financials, significant developments, and technological innovations. It also encompasses future strategies, acquisitions, and mergers that may impact the ASRS industry.

Asia Pacific SCADA market will grow by 9.9% annually with a total addressable market cap of $31.64 billion over 2021-2027 owing to the increasing demand for SCADA systems in a magnitude of industries coupled with the growing availability and affordability of more advanced automation workflow solutions.

According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau, the goods and services deficit increased by $1.9 billion from $68.7 billion in January 2023 to $70.5 billion in February. The increase in the goods and services deficit in February was due to a $2.7 billion increase in the goods deficit to $93.0 billion and a $0.8 billion increase in the services surplus to $22.4 billion. Compared to the same period in 2022, the goods and services deficit has dropped this year by $35.5 billion, or 20.3%. $49.5 billion or 10.8% more was exported. 2.2% or $14.0 billion more was spent on imports.

Highlighted with 47 tables and 52 figures, this 148-page report Asia Pacific SCADA Market 2021-2027 by System Component (Supervisory Station, RTU, PLC, HMI, Communication Infrastructure), Architecture Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based, Hybrid), Industry Vertical, and Country: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific SCADA market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify SCADA market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of System Component, Architecture Type, Deployment Mode, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

B-SCADA Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser AG

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (Ibm)

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

TechnipFMC plc

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Based on System Component

Supervisory Station

Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Communication Infrastructure

Based on Architecture Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Deployment Mode

On-premise Systems

Cloud-based Systems

Hybrid Systems

Based on Industry Vertical

Oil and Gas Industry

Electrical Power Industry

Chemical and Petrochemical Industry

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Transportation

Telecommunication

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Geographically

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by System Component, Architecture Type, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.